TRAI proposes light-touch authorisation framework for Internet-based TV distribution services
In Short
The recommendations come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) sought TRAI's views in December 2025 on creating a regulatory framework for FAST services to ensure a level playing field, content accountability and consumer protection amid the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape.
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released its recommendations on an authorisation framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, proposing a light-touch regulatory regime for platforms that distribute linear television channels over the internet, including Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services.
The recommendations come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) sought TRAI's views in December 2025 on creating a regulatory framework for FAST services to ensure a level playing field, content accountability and consumer protection amid the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape.
"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released Recommendations on 'Authorisation Framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services’," the Ministry of Communications said.
TRAI noted that a growing number of applications now aggregate and distribute scheduled linear television channels through connected TVs, smart TVs, mobile applications and web-based platforms, offering viewers a television-like experience over internet networks.
Considering the wide scope of these services, the regulator has broadly classified them as Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, which also include FAST channels.
Following a consultation process that began in April 2026 and attracted 207 stakeholder comments and 11 counter-comments, along with discussions during an Open House Discussion held in June, the regulator has finalised a comprehensive framework aimed at supporting innovation while ensuring consumer safeguards and regulatory certainty.
Under the recommendations, TRAI has proposed introducing ALTD Services as a distinct sub-category under "Television Channel Distribution Services" within the broadcasting authorisation framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The service has been defined as the aggregation and distribution of government-approved linear television channels, including internet-native linear channels and platform service channels, through applications, websites or similar interfaces on internet-enabled devices.
The proposed framework will cover the development, deployment and management of such services for users in India.
However, broadcaster-owned platforms that distribute only their own channels or those of their group companies, as well as live streams hosted on social media platforms, will remain outside its ambit.
TRAI proposes light-touch authorisation framework for Internet-based TV distribution services
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