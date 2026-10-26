TRAI proposes light-touch authorisation framework for Internet-based TV distribution services

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday released its recommendations on an authorisation framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, proposing a light-touch regulatory regime for platforms that distribute linear television channels over the internet, including Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) services.

The recommendations come after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) sought TRAI's views in December 2025 on creating a regulatory framework for FAST services to ensure a level playing field, content accountability and consumer protection amid the rapidly evolving broadcasting landscape.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released Recommendations on 'Authorisation Framework for Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services’," the Ministry of Communications said.

TRAI noted that a growing number of applications now aggregate and distribute scheduled linear television channels through connected TVs, smart TVs, mobile applications and web-based platforms, offering viewers a television-like experience over internet networks.

Considering the wide scope of these services, the regulator has broadly classified them as Application-based Linear Television Distribution (ALTD) Services, which also include FAST channels.

Following a consultation process that began in April 2026 and attracted 207 stakeholder comments and 11 counter-comments, along with discussions during an Open House Discussion held in June, the regulator has finalised a comprehensive framework aimed at supporting innovation while ensuring consumer safeguards and regulatory certainty.

Under the recommendations, TRAI has proposed introducing ALTD Services as a distinct sub-category under "Television Channel Distribution Services" within the broadcasting authorisation framework under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. The service has been defined as the aggregation and distribution of government-approved linear television channels, including internet-native linear channels and platform service channels, through applications, websites or similar interfaces on internet-enabled devices.

The proposed framework will cover the development, deployment and management of such services for users in India.

However, broadcaster-owned platforms that distribute only their own channels or those of their group companies, as well as live streams hosted on social media platforms, will remain outside its ambit.



