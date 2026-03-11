Transform – Siemens Innovation Day 2026 demonstrates technology leadership powered by India for India and for the world

During his keynote, Dr. Peter Koerte, Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Siemens AG, said, “The AI revolution is as transformative for this century as electricity was for the last. What matters now is bringing AI into the real world of industry – into factories, infrastructure and energy systems. India is not just a key player in this transformation, it is a vital leader. With 150 years of partnership in the country, Siemens is proud to help turn the potential of Industrial AI into real impact together.”

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, during his opening address, said, “As the India economy continues to expand at a fast pace and industries modernize, competitiveness will depend on how effectively businesses harness digitalization, industrial AI and automation to drive productivity, resilience and decarbonization at the same time. At Transform 2026, we are showcasing the power of the Siemens ecosystem—where the real and digital worlds come together—to help Indian industries turn ambition into execution, and everyday operations into engines of long‑term growth.”

At a time when Indian industries are racing to modernize, decarbonize and build resilience, Transform 2026 showcased how Siemens is translating breakthrough technologies into real-world outcomes—from AI-driven factories and hyperscale data centers to intelligent buildings, sustainable mobility, and future-ready power grids. Siemens demonstrated how Industrial AI is moving decisively from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment. Live showcases illustrated how AI, automation, software, and electrification converge to help customers boost productivity and throughput while reducing downtime and energy intensity, shorten design-to-production cycles using digital twins and simulation, and improve asset performance and resilience across factories, infrastructure, and utilities.

With 10,000+ engineers, software architects and domain experts working on Industrial AI, digital twins, automation software, electrification, and cybersecurity, Siemens Global Innovation and Development Centers in Bengaluru and Pune are central to the company’s worldwide technology roadmap.