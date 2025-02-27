Triple Cancer, One Success Story: American Oncology Institute (AOI) Mangalagiri’s Pioneering Lynch Syndrome Care

American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada has successfully treated a rare and complex case of Three metachronous malignancies in a patient diagnosed with Lynch syndrome. Lynch syndrome is a genetic condition that increases a person’s risk of developing certain cancers, especially colon, uterine, ovarian, stomach, and other cancers. It happens because of a mutation in genes that are supposed to fix DNA errors in the body. When these genes don’t work properly, damaged cells grow uncontrollably, leading to cancer.

The patient, S D, was first diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy for adjuvant treatment. In 2019, during a routine check-up, she was diagnosed with tongue cancer. She had surgery to remove the tumor and nearby lymph nodes, followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy for further treatment. She remained on regular follow-up and was later diagnosed with a left left colon (part of the large intestine) mass in 2024. Further evaluation confirmed colon cancer in the lower part of the left colon. She was successfully treated with surgery to remove the affected part of the colon, followed by chemotherapy to help prevent the cancer from coming back. The comprehensive and multidisciplinary treatment approach was led by Dr N Subba Rao, Dr Kalyan Polavarapu, Dr Manikumar S and Dr Eshant I., ensuring optimal care and recovery for the patient. In view of three metachronous malignancies in a single patent genetic workup was done and patient is diagnosed as having lynch syndrome. Given the occurrence of three different malignancies, the patient underwent genetic mutation testing, which revealed a gene mutation, confirming a diagnosis of Lynch syndrome.

Harish Trivedi, CEO, CTSI – South Asia, commended the AOI team, stating, "This case exemplifies AOI’s commitment to providing world-class, evidence-based cancer care. The ability to successfully diagnose and treat a patient with three synchronous primary malignancies reflects the advanced capabilities of our oncology team and the importance of genetic insights in modern cancer treatment."

Dr Kalyan Polavarapu, Senior Consultant – Surgical Oncology, AOI, emphasized the importance of genetic screening in such cases, saying, "Lynch syndrome significantly increases the risk of multiple cancers. Early diagnosis and vigilant follow-up play a crucial role in improving survival rates. This case underscores the importance of personalized treatment strategies and genetic counseling for high-risk individuals."

The patient continues to be on regular follow-up, demonstrating excellent recovery and positive treatment outcomes. This case reaffirms AOI’s dedication to offering advanced, patient-centric Cancer Care, ensuring that individuals receive the best possible treatment backed by cutting-edge medical expertise.