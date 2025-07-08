Truflo by Hindware Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Roorkee Plant and Commences Trial Production

Truflo by Hindware, the fastest-growing brand in the plastic pipes and fittings segment, today announced the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. With this development, trial production at the plant is officially underway. As the company's third plant, this strategic expansion marks a key milestone designed to strengthen Truflo's long-term growth trajectory and meet India's rising demand for high-quality plastic piping solutions. The plant was inaugurated by Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group, and Shashvat Somany, Strategy Head, Somany Impresa Group.

Backed by an investment of ~₹170 crore, the new Roorkee plant is built to support an initial production capacity of 12,500 tonnes per annum (TPA). The plant’s strategic location is set to significantly enhance the company’s manufacturing footprint and distribution efficiency across North and West regions in India. With the opening of this new plant, the company’s total annual production capacity, including the existing Sangareddy plant, will reach 80,500 TPA, strengthening its overall manufacturing capability and operational reach.

The new plant will manufacture a comprehensive range of CPVC, UPVC, and SWR, PVC pipes & fittings and overhead water storage tanks. Beyond its production capabilities, the new facility is also poised to be a contributor to the local economy and will generate up to 200 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sandip Somany, Chairman, Somany Impresa Group said, “I am proud to see our vision for expanded capacity progressing with the start of trial production at our Roorkee plant. Achieving this significant expansion within seven years of setting up our first plant in Sangareddy is a testament to our team's dedication and spirit. This new facility significantly enhance our capacity, reinforcing our commitment to delivering superior quality products and solidifying Truflo's leadership as the fastest-growing brand in the Indian plastic pipes and fittings market.”

Rajesh Pajnoo, CEO, Truflo by Hindware Limited added, “The start of trial production at the Roorkee plant marks a significant step in strengthening our manufacturing and distribution capabilities. This strategic expansion will play a key role in deepening our market penetration in North and West India, ensuring that our expansive piping solutions are readily available to meet diverse customer needs.”

Truflo by Hindware's network of 320+ distributors and 30,000+ dealers ensure widespread product availability nationwide. Complementing this, the company fosters strong market connections and brand recall through strategic engagement with the plumbing community, including training forums and a database of over 100,000 plumbers.















