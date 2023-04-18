TRUSTlab: Redefining Diagnostics in India

Introduction

In the last few years, the diagnostic industry in India has seen tremendous growth. As per a report released by Praxis Global Alliance, the Indian medical diagnostic industry is expected to grow by around 14 percent touching $20 billion by 2026 from $10 billion in 2021.

Inception and Growth

When covid was wreaking havoc across the Indian healthcare industry, the Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Venkata Suman Cherukuri decided to establish TRUSTlab Diagnostics, a Central Clinical Reference, and Genomics Research Laboratory.

TRUSTlab Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art central clinical reference laboratory based in Hyderabad. It started its journey in January 2021 with a regional lab in Vijayawada. Within three months the lab was ready to launch its commercial operations with biochemistry and molecular biology assays. It obtained ICMR approval for RT-PCR testing for CoViD-19. At the same time, it was accredited as a molecular biology laboratory by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

By June 2021, TRUSTlab already had 100 network partners. It launched its departments of Microbiology, Serology, and Haematology. Soon after it added Flow cytometry, Prenatal and Newborn Screening, Histopathology, and Cytogenetics to its portfolio. Regional labs were launched in Bengaluru and Aurangabad; a phlebo network was launched in five cities; and the number of network partners increased by 300.

In the last two years, TRUSTlab has procured cutting-edge equipment to ensure accurate and timely results, empowered by a fast-growing network of labs and collection centers.

Future Plans

A minimum of 12 labs are planned for this year, 8 of which are to be opened in the North, the rest in south/west. Our team members could reach 250 during FY 23- 24. New departments and labs would be added that will require skilled operators.

TRUSTlab Diagnostics plans to become a Center of Excellence by combining avant-garde research with the world's finest practices to become an incredible center for highly specialized diagnostic testing. The center will serve as a hub for highly specialized tests and a conglomeration of advanced genomics applications in diagnostics. The complex analytics will be driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning that will deliver reports with unprecedented accuracy.

Conclusion

The current trends promise the emergence of advanced at-home diagnostic solutions which cut the travel time of the patient and help in ensuring better disease diagnosis and management. A timely and accurate diagnosis not only helps in combating a major medical crisis but can also play a pivotal role in preventive healthcare. In a country like India, this stupendous growth of the diagnostic sector is much-awaited news.