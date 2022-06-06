TS attracts Rs. 17,867-cr investments in FY22

TSIIC has developed 13 new Industrial Parks, allotted 810 acres of land to 526 industries with an expected investment of Rs 6,123 crore and employment to 5,626 people during FY22

Hyderabad: Through its flagship initiative of Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), the State has attracted investments worth Rs 17,867 crore in financial year 2021-22 through 3,938 new industries and created employment opportunities to 96,863 people, Minister for ITE&C, Industries and MA&UD KT Rama Rao said.

He released Industries & Commerce Department's Annual Report 2021-22 here on Monday. Highlighting the State's performance, initiatives, and achievements in the past eight years of formation, he said: "Cumulatively, the State has so far attracted investments of worth Rs 2,32,311 crore from 19,454 industries. It had created employment for 16.48 lakh people."

The minister added, "Telangana continues to attract major investments from national and global companies such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd, Drillmec SpA, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Jamp Pharmaceuticals, Kitex group, Gloster Ltd, Triton EV, Liteauto, Gravton Motors, Biliti Electric, Amul, HCCB, Fishin' Company and Mars Petcare."

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I&C Department said, "Despite the partial Covid related slowdown, Telangana has been able to attract record number of investments in FY 22 and the momentum is growing. After the lull in economic activities of the past couple of years, we are now gearing towards an accelerated growth phase in the State."

The TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) has developed 13 new Industrial Parks, allotted 810 acres of land to 526 industries with an expected investment of Rs 6,123 crores and employment to 5,626 people during FY22. Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages is setting up state-of-the-art plant at Siddipet with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The life sciences and pharma sector attracted 215 investment proposals in FY22 worth Rs 6,400 crore, with a proposed employment for 34,000 people. The new investments are almost 200 per cent more than the previous year. Ivanhoe Cambridge will enter Genome Valley through MN park with an investment of Rs 775.73 crore for creation of about one-million-sft lab space.

Syngene International is expanding its operations in the cluster here. Yapan Bio witnessed investment from Piramal Pharma of more than Rs 100 crore to continue their expansion in the genome valley cluster. Porus Life Sciences, CVR Life Sciences, Dandu Bio Sciences and Laurus Synthesis are investing around Rs 500 crore cumulatively in Genome Valley.

First facility of Jamp Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd was inaugurated outside Canada in Genome Valley. S3V Vascular Technologies is investing Rs 250 crore in Medical Devices Park to manufacture high-end neuro and cardiac medical devices. The proposed facility will generate 500 direct and 250 indirect employment opportunities.

In automotive sector, Telangana government had launched Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems Policy in September 2020, post which it has signed up with many domestic and interntional companies and the total projected investment figure is upwards of Rs 5,000 crore, generating direct employment for about 8,000 people over the next few years.

Triton EV is investing Rs 2,100 crore to establish an ultra-modern EV manufacturing unit at NIMZ Zaheerabad, Sangareddy with direct employment to 2,000 people. Liteauto GmbH, a German company will invest Rs 1,500 crore here to set up an advanced design and manufacturing facility. The new plant will provide direct employment to 9,000 people.

Hyderabad-based EV maker Gravton Motors, which developed an electric bike under the brand Quanta, is setting up a greenfield unit in Telangana with an investment of Rs 150 crore by the end of this year, with a potential to create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the State over the next couple of years.

California-based Biliti Electric will set up world's largest electric three-wheeler factory in Telangana. The company will set up this factory with a production capacity of 2.4 lakh electric vehicles each year. The new plant is estimated to drive private investment of Rs 1,147 crore and expected to create over 3,000 jobs.

Fishin' Company is investing Rs 1,000 crore to set up a fully integrated freshwater fish culture ecosystem at the Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla district, providing 3,000 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs. VEM Technologies announced an integrated missile complex in Sangareddy with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and projected jobs for 2,000 people.

In food processing sector, micro food processing enterprises are being promoted with One District One Product (ODOP) approach. Telangana state food processing policy was approved with an objective to encourage creation of food processing enterprises across 10,000 acres of special food processing zones.

As many as 6,311 SHG (self help group) members (through Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) received Rs 40,000 seed capital to establish micro enterprises under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. About 4,575 existing enterprises have been shortlisted for upgradation.

Amul is setting up a state-of-the-art plant with an investment of Rs 300 crore in phase-1 and 200 crore in phase-2 creating employment for 500 people. Mars Petcare is investing Rs 500 crore to triple their capacity in Telangana.

In the aerospace sector, Rolls Royce group's Spanish aerospace subsidiary ITP Aero inaugurated its new factory in Hyderabad. One Moto has earmarked Rs 250 crore to set up its first production plant in the country. The plant will create almost 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the state

The Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) will invest Rs 1,000 crore to not only expand its existing facility but also to create a new specialty assembly line at Sangareddy. Telangana government launched the Logistics Policy 2021-26 with an aim to provide international market to agri and industrial goods to attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore and generate 3 lakh jobs.

Welspun's commissioned its 2nd investment in Chandanvelly of Rs 345 crore. Kundana Techno Tex commissioned its PET recycling unit at Chandanvelly with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore and employing about 150 people.

Kitex Garments Ltd is setting up an integrated fibre to apparel manufacturing clusters in Warangal (KMTP) and Rangareddy (Sitarampur) Districts. Kitex will invest a total of Rs 2,400 crore over three years. The integrated clusters will generate a direct employment for 22,000 people, of which 85 per cent will be women.

Government signed investment MoUs with three leading jute manufacturing groups - Gloster Ltd, MBG Commodities and Kaleshwaram Agro to set up modern integrated jute mills in Telangana with a total investment of Rs 887 crore to create direct employment of 10,448 people.

Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (TSTPC) has achieved a turnover of Rs 24.25 crore during the fiscal in supply of Golconda stationary to government welfare departments and open market.

Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) started AID program which is a multi-stakeholder alliance to identify and nurture the best startups in the diagnostics space across the country. RICH along with Cyient and Xynteo founded the Project Tej initiative, which aims to enable entrepreneurs to test their innovative products/ services in the medical technologies.

Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL) in FY22 handled 416 enquiries and resolved 376 cases without financial intervention. They funded 40 units and the total value of funding so far is Rs 539.33 crore in their five years of operation

During FY22, DEET (Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana) team conducted more than 60 demonstrations with participation of 8,000 students, four online job fairs, and a mega job fair event. Over 2,73,074 total vacancies generated on mobile app and web platform so far. About 340 companies and 14,590 jobseekers were registered on this.