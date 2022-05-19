TS govt signs MoU with King's College London

Hyderabad: Government of Telangana has entered into an MoU with King's College London in the presence of Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao in connection to the Pharma University at Hyderabad Pharma City. The MoU was signed on Thursday, as part of the Telangana delegation's visit to UK led by the minister.

The MoU sets out a joint intention between King's and Telangana government to explore the development of higher educational provision within the Telangana Pharma City. This will involve collaborative research projects, staff and student exchanges, as well as curriculum development and upskilling.

The partnership fostered between King's and Telangana will help to support the vision for Pharma City, of which the creation of a life sciences higher education provision forms a key element of this vision - drawing together innovation, research and development and excellence. KTR's visit to London follows an engaging trip to India by King's delegates.

He said: "Spread across 19,000 acre, Hyderabad Pharma City will be the world's largest pharma cluster and the establishment of a Life Sciences & Pharma University is an integral part of the Pharma City vision. Government of Telangana and British Council are longstanding partners in driving internationalisation of higher education in the State."

With Telangana's life sciences ecosystem estimated at $50 billion, combined with King's College London's expertise in research and training, I'm hopeful that this collaboration will deliver beneficial partnerships for both Telangana and the UK. This is an opportunity for world leading collaboration in teaching and research into the most pressing health challenges of the day."