TTD Chairman to attend Sri Vari Kalyana in US

Tirupati: Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam ( TTD) and Andhra Pradesh Non Resident Telugu Society ( APNRTS) in collaboration with various Hindu & Telugu associations of expatriate Indians, organizing Srivari Kalyana Mahotsavam in several cities across USA.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and wife YV Swarnalatha will attend the event. Lord Venkateswara kalaynam event will start in San Francisco Bay Area on June 18 and will be held in cities including Seattle, Dallas, St Louis, New Orleans, Washington DC, Atlanta and Alabama .

TTD has been taking revolutionary initiatives to spread the nobleness & spiritual supremacy of Sanatana Dharma across the World. From Kashmir to Kanya Kumari Sri Vari temples are being built by TTD, glorifying Sri Venkateswara Swamy holiness and making his auspicious darshan accessible to everyone in the country, according to a statement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID pandemic, devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in USA could not visit Tirumala for the past two and half years. Recently the TTD Chairman has announced the massive event of Srivari Kalyanotsavam in several cities across USA.