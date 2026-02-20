Turkish Airlines Recognized as Best in Entertainment in Europe at 2026 APEX Ratings

Turkish Airlines has once again been recognized for the quality of its in-flight entertainment, receiving the Best in Entertainment Award in Europe at the 2026 APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Official Airline Ratings. The award marks the fourth consecutive year the flag carrier has earned this distinction, reflecting sustained passenger appreciation for its onboard entertainment experience.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings are based entirely on neutral, anonymous, and independently verified passenger feedback, collected in collaboration with TripIt® and Concur®, two of the world’s leading travel management platforms. As part of the 2026 evaluation process, passengers rated more than one million flights operated by over 600 airlines worldwide using a single five-star interface.

Airlines were assessed across five core categories that shape the overall passenger journey: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, in-flight entertainment, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Turkish Airlines’ continued recognition in the entertainment category highlights its consistent focus on delivering engaging and high-quality onboard experiences.