Live
Just In
Turn Life’s Everyday Wins into Celebrations with Maaza’s New Campaign
Maaza, India’s most-loved mango drink, has been the go-to choice of millions of mango lovers, offering the joy of indulgent mangoes in every sip. Made with the goodness of real juicy Alphonso mangoes, Maaza’s latest campaign, ‘Maaza Ho Jaaye,’ Coca-Cola India's homegrown brand is redefining celebration.
The campaign is deeply rooted in a powerful cultural insight: while India is known for its grand celebrations and elaborate milestones, the small wins that shape our daily lives often go unnoticed. It is these moments that carry a quiet sense of pride but rarely get the recognition they deserve. Maaza steps in as the perfect treat for these small celebrations, making ordinary occasions feel extraordinary.
Maaza is the perfect toast for everyday wins and this belief is brought to life beautifully in the campaign film. It's a reminder to pause, savour the moment, and treat yourself to the small joys. Maaza recognizes this and offers a simple yet powerful way to acknowledge and appreciate these everyday wins.
Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Ajay Konale, Director - Marketing, Nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Maaza has delivered the most authentic mango experience to Indian consumers for nearly five decades, and remains one of the most loved beverage brands in our country. We are now evolving our brand strategy to strengthen Maaza’s relevance by bringing its authentic mango experience into the everyday lives of our consumers. We are also enhancing our consumer engagement approach aligning with the evolving digital lifestyles of our consumers.”
This campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP.
Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says “Maaza’s new positioning allowed us to explore a new world for the brand. So, we decided to share stories about celebrating smalls wins with characters on the bottle itself that are the ‘Aam log’ of India. Everyday people like you and me who ritualise celebrating their small wins with Maaza. And that’s the takeaway from this entire campaign across all its legs and media - Maaza is the drink to pick up and enjoy for every small win in life.”
The new campaign reinforces Maaza’s commitment to being a companion for life’s simplest joys, making it deeply relevant across demographics. By celebrating India’s love affair with mangoes and positioning itself as the ultimate treat for small wins, Maaza continues to bring its rich Alphonso flavour and delicious mango experience to moments of personal pride.