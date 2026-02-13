TV Show of Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra Inspires Birth of “Luv My India” – India’s First Nationalist Lifestyle Movement

The first nationalist lifestyle brand in India, “Luv My India”, announced that a TV show featuring Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra turned into an inspiration for its journey. What emerged as an inspiration is now transforming into a national initiative that encourages Indians to show their nationalism in their everyday activities. Luv My India was set up by communication expert Vandana Sethhi, a professional with more than 30 years of experience in marketing and advertising. Luv My India is a concept, a mission, and a cultural shift in how nationalism is performed and presented; it is not only a brand.

A turning point moment for Vandana Sethhi was watching Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra speak on national identity. She was deeply moved by his outstanding nationalism and dedication for India, which motivated her to get involved instead of simply feel pleased in

silence. "I am truly proud of my country, but I had done just nothing to express it. "I was not only impressed by Ambassador Vohra's statements, but they encouraged me to take steps forward," Vandana Sethhi added. "I realized that loving your country is a responsibility, not just an emotion."

Impressed by his thoughts, Vandana reached out to Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra to share her concept for "Luv My India". Dr. Vohra accepted to serve as the initiative's Chief Mentor after the conversation progressed into an effective discussion of thoughts. The relationship encourages the objective of bringing patriotism into everyday life instead of practicing it only on special occasions.

An Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1973 batch, Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra was Ambassador of India in several countries, such as Poland, Lithuania, South Sudan, Armenia and Sudan. India's foreign connections and global footprint have been significantly strengthened by his long career of diplomatic service.

Speaking about his association with Luv My India, Dr. Deepak Vohra said “I am not an Indian because I live in India. I am an Indian because India lives in me”. “When Vandana reached out and shared her vision, I immediately connected with the thought behind Luv My India. I feel deeply happy that one of the daughters of India has taken this initiative. True nationalism is not limited only to special days, it must reflect in how we live, how we think, and how we carry ourselves every day. I am proud to be associated with this movement.”

Sharing her thoughts on the association, Vandana Sethhi added “Listening to Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra speak about India with such conviction inspired me deeply. Having him as Chief Mentor is both a huge honour and a massive responsibility. His voice, experience, passion and love for the nation add tremendous strength to this movement.”

Luv My India was founded on a basic question: Why should patriotism be confined to Republic Day or Independence Day only? Why are Indians unable to express their pride on an everyday basis? Offering t-shirts, shirts, stoles, scarves, coats and other premium lifestyle products with an Indian theme, the brand mixes tradition and modern design. The goal of these actions is to

make patriotism popular, important and a component of everyday life. “Luv My India” not only sell goods, but it also promotes pride, creates identity and acts as a reminder that nationalism is a way of life instead of mere feeling. Luv My India is gradually

gaining prominence as an example of confident, conscious and firmly rooted nationalism.