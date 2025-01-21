Two School Students from Telangana won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024

The Grand National Finals of the much-awaited SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024 held in Chennai. The 9th edition of this contest, conducted by SIP Academy India, witnessed participation from over 750,000 children across 1,500 schools in 23 states. The multi-tiered competition aims to strengthen the mathematical foundation of children in Classes 1 to 5 while nurturing a healthy competitive spirit.

The contest progresses through four rounds: School Round, City Round, State Round, and the Grand National Finals. Out of 2,33,000 students in Round 2 and 37,000 participants in the State Finals, 300 students have qualified for the National Finals, and they participated in the National Finals held in Chennai.

The winners from each class crowned “Arithmetic Genius 2024”, with attractive prizes: Seersh Jain, Class 4, Student from Sadhu Vaswani International School, Kompally, Telangana and Akula Vihan, Class 2 Student from Johnson Grammar School, ICSE, Habsiguda, Hyderabad, won the Performer Award at Grand National Finals of SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2024 held in Chennai recently.

Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement: “We are delighted to offer young children an opportunity to build a solid foundation in mathematics and earn recognition at an early age. The overwhelming participation from students across the country is a testament to their enthusiasm and the growing importance of arithmetic skills in shaping their future.”

He also highlighted that SIP Academy India has trained over 1 million children across its 1,000+ centres in 350 cities across 24 states. The academy's programs aim to equip children with essential life skills to help them face challenges with confidence.