Two-wheeler sales surge 13%, vehicle revenue climbs

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s road transport sector is displaying encouraging momentum during the current financial year. Sales figures for two-wheelers have recorded a robust 13% increase compared to the previous year up to the end of January. Passenger cars have also posted gains, rising by 4% over the same period.

Revenue from motor vehicle taxes has followed a positive trajectory. By the close of February in the 2025-26 financial year, the state collected a total of Rs. 11,630 crore through these levies. That amount reflects an 8.5% growth when measured against the corresponding collections from the prior year.

Looking ahead, authorities have set an ambitious collection target of Rs. ₹15,500 crore from transport-related taxes for the 2026-27 financial year, signalling continued expectations of steady expansion in vehicle ownership and usage across the state.