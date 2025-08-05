Two Wheels, One Goal: Road Safety Takes Centre Stage in Hyderabad, Telangana

In a stride towards cultivating informed and responsible road users, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) brought its nationwide road safety initiatives to PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 & No. 2 (Golconda) in Hyderabad, Telangana inspiring over 2300 participants to become more aware road users.

Mobility is evolving rapidly, and two-wheeler usage continues to rise across the country, therefore, the need for road safety education has become more relevant than ever. The awareness campaign held in Hyderabad transformed an everyday academic setting into a platform for learning the fundamentals of road discipline.

Participants were engaged through a variety of informative sessions- from structured road safety theory and interactive discussions to static demonstrations that illustrated the impact of safe riding habits. Emphasis was also placed on important issues such as helmet usage, situational awareness and real-time decision making on the road. Throughout the sessions, participants were encouraged to apply critical thinking and showcase active involvement. The aim was not only to inform but to inspire a sense of individual responsibility.

The trained instructors of HMSI led the charge, helping the students connect with road safety not just as a rulebook, but as a mindset. This awareness campaign is one of the many being rolled out across the country as part of its larger vision to instill a culture of road safety in India’s next generation of riders. From bustling metros to tier 2 and 3 cities, the company’s outreach focusses on enabling safer journeys for all road users.

As HMSI continues to scale its road safety movement, the youth in Hyderabad have now joined a growing network of informed and aware individuals driving change- one responsible decision at a time.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 10 million Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.