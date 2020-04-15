Uber launches essential travel services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uber on Tuesday announced Uber Essential to facilitate essential travel for residents of Hyderabad and other cities amid extended national lockdown to help contain the spread of Covid-19



This limited mobility solution has been providing efficient and reliable transportation for riders to essential service locations such as hospitals and pharmacies, as permitted and approved by local authorities.

Riders in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Nashik and Gurgaon can open the app to check the availability of UberEssential in their area and accessible locations nearby. All riders on Uber Essential are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia, said, "In conformity with government guidelines, we urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities".

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are leveraging our technology and network of driver-partners to enable citizens to access essential services, while simultaneously also helping authorities contain the spread of Covid-19, he added.