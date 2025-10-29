UFlex to Showcase a Comprehensive Range of Pet Food Packaging Solutions at Pet Fair South East Asia 2025

UFlex Limited, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, will participate in Pet Fair South East Asia 2025, scheduled to take place from October 29–31, 2025, at BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand. At the event, UFlex will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions designed for the pet food industry.

UFlex’s pet food packaging solutions are manufactured using advanced materials, including WPP and WPE, which are available in matte, glossy, and soft-touch finishes. These materials deliver high durability, superior printability, and strong shelf appeal, while also being fully recyclable to support eco-friendly and sustainable packaging goals.

The company will display an extensive range of packaging formats, including slider zipper pouches, spout pouches, side and top handle bags, window pouches, retort pouches, 3D and 4D pouches, among others.

Visit us at Booth X07, Hall 98–100 to explore UFlex’s full range of pet food packaging innovations that address the evolving needs of global pet food brands while supporting a greener, more sustainable future.