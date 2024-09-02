Ujjivan SFB Unveils Its New Brand Campaign: 'Banking Jaise Meri Marzi, Ujjivan makes it easy-easy'; Emphasizing the Convenience and Ease of Banking

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan), a leading small finance bank in India, announces the launch of its new brand campaign 'Banking Jaise Meri Marzi, Ujjivan makes it easy-easy (Bank the way you want, Ujjivan makes it easy-easy)'. The campaign underscores the Bank's dedication to giving customers the freedom to bank at their convenience, with secure and hassle-free experience.

The campaign's catchy jingle, ‘Banking Jaise Meri Marzi, Ujjivan makes it easy-easy,’ depicts a more easy and convenient way of banking with Ujjivan, saving time and effort. The film illustrates that banking with Ujjivan is both effortless and enjoyable, across phygital platforms. Ujjivan meets the diverse needs of its customers at their convenience, be it a working professional seeking accessibility, convenience, and personalisation or senior citizens seeking simplicity and trust in traditional banking.

The 7-week brand campaign commences on September 02, 2024, in eleven regional languages. This will be amplified across Web, OTT Channels, and Social Media Platforms through influencer engagement and as well as at Ujjivan branches.

Carol Furtado, Executive Director, Ujjivan, said, “As a responsible mass market bank, we are committed to creating a financial and digitally inclusive future for our customers. Our new campaign is an assurance to make banking easy, accessible - anytime, anywhere - across phygital channels, in a secure and safe way. Our digital banking product suite aims to establish us as an easy and convenient Banking Partner.”

Lakshman Velayutham, Chief Marketing Officer, Ujjivan, said, “Customers perceive Banking as a necessary time-consuming chore. Our new campaign emphasises that banking with Ujjivan is now Easy-Easy. Our digital native customers have inspired this jingle and jig. We are confident that the film will make one hum and discover the easy way to banking and building better lives.”

The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Plan B Advertising. Talking about the campaign, Sunil Penugonda, CEO, Plan B Advertising, Bengaluru said, “There are banks and there are banks. Only rarely do you encounter a bank like Ujjivan. A bank that is deeply committed to keeping the customer at the centre. It is the first time we have seen a bank where customer service is a part of culture rather than a feature. Easy and Convenient is exactly what the film is attempting to capture. We believe that this proposition of easy banking will settle into people’s minds, thanks to the jingle, which is simple, direct, and memorable.”

Speaking about the campaign, Karthik Venkataraman, Creative Director, Plan B added “To communicate the plethora of products and services and their benefits, we chose to present them with a happy, hummable jingle. We then combined it with some fun, new age hook steps, choreographed in an easy and unique way! Together, they bring alive our offerings in a memorable manner.”