UN should declare Feb 11 as 'International Anti-Smuggling Day': Industry expert

New Delhi: Anil Rajput, Chairman of FICCI CASCADE, one of the country's top industry bodies, on Wednesday said the United Nations should declare February 11 as the 'International Anti-Smuggling Day' to raise awareness against smuggling globally.

Speaking to IANS during an event here, Rajput said that smuggling is increasing both in the country and globally.

Therefore, “we urge the United Nations to declare February 11 as 'International Anti-Smuggling Day' to raise awareness against smuggling worldwide and to encourage all countries to join forces to raise their voice against the problem of smuggling on this day,” he added.

At an event in the national capital, experts said that India has signed 42 mutual customs cooperation agreements and is negotiating 21 more with major trading partners. This has significantly strengthened the country's international enforcement framework against smuggling.

At the event, Mohan Kumar Singh, Member (Compliance Management), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), said that enforcement must move beyond incident-based seizures to network-based disruption.

He further stated that enforcement must shift to network-based disruption, targeting financial flows, logistics enablers, and international linkages that sustain the illicit ecosystem.

He stated that smuggling has evolved into an organized, technology-driven economic crime with a direct impact on national security and economic stability.

Referring to recent Union Budget announcements, Singh said that AI-powered image analytics and expanded container scanning at major ports will further strengthen enforcement capabilities, while GST simplification and customs reforms will continue to promote compliance and reduce incentives for illicit trade.

He highlighted the intensive enforcement results in the first three quarters of the current financial year, including the seizure of approximately 500 kg of gold, approximately 150 million illicit cigarette sticks, over 20 metric tons of red sanders, approximately 120 kg of cocaine.

In addition, approximately 50 kg of heroin, approximately 350 kg of amphetamines, and approximately 3,700 kg of hydroponic cannabis have also been seized at airports, the statement said.



