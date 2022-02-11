Union Minister Piyush Goyal urges designers to work in synergy to ensure identified craft people earn Rs 1000 more every month

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal today urged the designers to work in synergy towards ensuring that each of the 75 lakhs identified craft people earns one thousand rupees more every month. He said, the next goal will be the identification and protection of India's craft and heritage.

Chairing a meeting with Designers to brainstorm on making India the fashion capital of the world and empowering our country's artisans and weavers, the Minister also called upon the entire ecosystem of the National Institute of Fashion Technology with over thirty thousand alumni to get together to bring in a change in the craft ecosystem.



Mr.Goyal said, taking pride is important and without prejudice, one needs to take the ideas forward for the sake of the progress of the nation. Collaboration is the key point and all together can make Indian Craft's presence felt global and all will benefit.



He said, each alumnus should adopt a craft person and devote time to educate the non-privileged section of the society on various aspects of design, management and technology.



Mr. Goyal said, the crafts-persons are true flag bearers of our culture and craft heritage and stated that India should ultimately become the fashion capital of the world.