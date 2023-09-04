Uniting Nations in Elegance: The G20 Summit Commemorative Choker Necklace by PNG Jewellers x Vasupati Jewellers

In a remarkable celebration of India's presidency at this year's G20 summit, PNG Jewellers and Vasupati Jewellers have collaborated to create a resplendent choker necklace that epitomizes unity, shared responsibility, and a collective commitment to our planet. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari, unveiled this exquisite masterpiece, marking a historic moment in time at the launch of PNG Jewellers new store in Nagpur.

This masterpiece, inspired by the trend forecast of 2023 that focuses on the elegance of floral patterns, ingeniously weaves together the symbolism of the Tree of Life and the lotus flower — an emblematic representation of India along with the National flower of each of the 19 other participating member nations, beautifully conveying the summit's guiding motto: "One earth. One family. One future."

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers shared, "The G20 Summit Commemorative Choker Necklace is an artistic embodiment of the shared vision that the world's nations carry for a harmonious and sustainable future. It carries the essence of the G20 summit's theme while celebrating India's role as the host nation. This necklace transcends its form, carrying a message of global unity and collective responsibility. We are proud to have partnered with Vasupati Jewellers to co create this fantastic piece of art as a remembrance for this momentous occasion."

Avnip Kothari, Creative director, Vasupati Jewellers, added, "Crafting this masterpiece was a labour of love and commitment to our planet's wellbeing. Every aspect of the necklace, from the meticulous filigree technique that constructs its base to the stunning use of the Plique a Jour enamel technique, has been carefully chosen to evoke a sense of unity and harmony. The uncolored flowers, symbolizing the diversity of nations, stand as a powerful testament to our shared purpose. The piece has been created by over 10 highly skilled karigars over 75 days and it weighs around 320 grams in gold."

The creation of the necklace is a meticulous journey that combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary artistry. Exquisite floral patterns are meticulously carved in wax and then cast to achieve a flawless finish. The piece is adorned with green aventurine stone, a nod to our precious Earth. Its design encompasses a balanced interplay of matte and high polish finishes, with the oxidized base allowing the intricate floral motifs to stand out prominently.

Reflecting the essence of unity among the G20 nations, the flowers remain uncolored, showcasing a vivid representation of harmony in diversity. This choice sends a resounding message of collaboration and cooperation, echoing the ethos of the G20 summit's shared responsibility for a brighter global future.

In sum, the PNG Jewellers x Vasupati Jewellers G20 Summit Commemorative Choker Necklace is not just a piece of exquisite jewelry; it is a tangible embodiment of the spirit of unity, shared responsibility, and a collective commitment to the betterment of our planet. As the G20 summit approaches, this masterpiece stands as a timeless reminder of the importance of global harmony and cooperation.