University of East London, Siemens, and T-Hub Collaborate for Sustainable Higher Education in Hyderabad

The University of East London (UEL), Siemens UK, and T-Hub Hyderabad hosted a high-impact event on November 13, 2024, focusing on the role of industry and higher education in driving sustainability. The event, titled Achieving Sustainable Higher Education: The Partnership of Industry and Universities, was held at T-Hub, Hyderabad, and brought together key leaders from the academic and industry sectors to discuss innovative solutions for a sustainable future in education.

As part of its ongoing efforts to lead in sustainability, UEL partnered with Siemens UK to transform its campus and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This collaboration provides UEL students with unique opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technologies and gain industry experience in sustainability, giving them a competitive edge in the growing green job market. Siemens UK, a global leader in sustainable technology is supporting UEL in its mission to become a center of excellence for sustainability education and innovation.

The event featured keynote addresses from prominent figures, including Professor Paul Marshall, Vice President (Global Campus) and Pro Vice Chancellor of Careers and Enterprise at UEL, and Dr. Gulnara Stover, Director of UEL Global Campus. These leaders highlighted the progress made in the UEL-Siemens partnership and discussed the future of higher education in shaping the next generation of sustainability leaders.

Professor Paul Marshall, Vice President (Global Campus) and Pro Vice Chancellor of Careers and Enterprise at UEL, said, “UEL is committed to continuing and developing our dynamic relationship with India to ensure that we can contribute to accelerating the country’s impressive economic growth as our graduates return to India to harness their skills, entrepreneurial zeal, and industry links for the benefit of the country. I welcome the opportunity to speak with sector leaders in India, especially in partnership with Siemens who have been integral to our successful sustainability transformation as we aim for net zero by 2030. “As we look to the future of our work in India, we are enhancing our partnerships to drive the sustainability agenda through further academic research, knowledge exchange, and industry collaboration. These opportunities are boundless, as we continue to apply our pioneering research to communities across the world.”

A virtual presentation by Faye Bowser, Vice President of Siemens’ Higher Education Vertical, provided insights into Siemens' global work with higher education institutions to promote sustainability. Meetu Chawla from Siemens India also presented an overview of Siemens’ collaborations with Indian higher education institutions, emphasizing the role of Indian universities in driving sustainability initiatives.

The event also featured a detailed presentation of UEL’s efforts to collaborate with industry partners in the UK and India, including its new India Industry Advisory Board. Case studies showcased successful collaborations between engineering institutions and industries, particularly in the areas of sustainable architecture, engineering, and green technologies.

A key session of the event was a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities of building strong industry-academia partnerships in India. The panel focused on how universities could align their curricula with the demands of the green economy, helping students prepare for emerging careers in sustainability.

One of the key objectives of this event was to create a platform for deeper collaboration between higher education institutions in India and the UK, focusing on sustainable development and green jobs. The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to network with experts, share best practices, and discuss how to overcome the challenges that hinder the progress of sustainability initiatives in education.

The event closed with a networking lunch, offering participants the chance to connect, discuss ideas, and explore potential collaborations for the future.

This initiative aligned with UEL’s broader goal to integrate sustainability into all aspects of university life, from campus operations to academic programs. By partnering with Siemens and T-Hub, UEL took significant steps towards preparing its students for leadership roles in sustainability and decarbonization. The collaboration also helped bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that universities remained at the forefront of tackling global environmental challenges.