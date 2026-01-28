Uppalapati Foundation Receives Prestigious “Telangana Business Tycoon – 2026” Award

In recognition of its outstanding contributions to education, employment generation, skill development, and social service initiatives for youth, the Uppalapati Foundation has been honored with the prestigious “Telangana Business Tycoon – 2026” award. The award was presented to Sri Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Chairman of the Uppalapati Foundation, by renowned film actress Mrs. Bhumika.

The Uppalapati Foundation has been working with the core vision of building an unemployment-free society. For nearly 15 years, the Foundation has been relentlessly striving to reduce unemployment among youth by creating meaningful employment opportunities.

As part of its initiatives, the Foundation has successfully organized job fairs in Bhimavaram, Visakhapatnam, and JNTU cities, focusing on enhancing communication skills and creating employment opportunities. Through continuous skill development programs, professional training, and placement assistance, the Foundation has transformed the lives of thousands of young individuals.

In recent years, the Foundation has played a significant role in accelerating software placements across the country, enabling youth to secure careers in the technology sector. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Sri Kasi Viswanadha Raju stated that this award has strengthened the confidence of youth in their own capabilities and has also increased his responsibility to serve society with greater dedication.

He further announced that the Foundation plans to expand its programs to every state and every district, with employment generation as its primary goal. The Foundation will also provide training in advanced fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, aiming to prepare youth for opportunities across diverse sectors.

Many dignitaries expressed that the Telangana Business Tycoon Award stands as a testament to the Uppalapati Foundation’s continuous efforts and highlights the vital role business organizations can play in driving social change. They also noted that this recognition will inspire other institutions and individuals to actively participate in social responsibility initiatives.