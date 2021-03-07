UPS Healthcare to facilitate equal vaccine deliveries

Hyderabad: UPS Healthcare and the UPS Foundation are moving quickly to support an equitable delivery programme and sustainable global supply chain of Covid-19 vaccines.

UPS, in collaboration with Covax, Gavi, the vaccine alliance, and CARE, will initially facilitate the delivery of 20 million doses for countries that have not had sufficient access to vaccines, including top priority groups like healthcare workers.Global success hinges upon bringing together and mobilizing the right partnerships.

"We believe that we have the ability and responsibility to facilitate and accelerate equitable Covid-19 vaccine delivery around the world.

UPS continues to build and inspire action across a network of global public-private partnerships that will ensure vaccines move more efficiently and equitably," Scott Price, president, UPS International.

Our work focuses on countries with limited resources and constrained supply chains and infrastructures. The goal is simple, and our commitment is unwavering moving our world forward by delivering what matters, he added.

To achieve this objective, the two organisationswill provide transportation solutions that leverage UPS cold-chain technology, dedicate ultra-low temperature freezer donations necessary to maintain vaccine dose viability at the correct temperature in varying environments.

Theywill also commit UPS loaned executives to provide logistics expertise and coordination with vaccine manufacturers and NGO partners to manage and streamline deliveries.