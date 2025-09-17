  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Urban Company IPO 2025: Shares Jump 57% on Market Debut

Urban Company IPO 2025: Shares Jump 57% on Market Debut
x

Urban Company IPO 2025: Shares Jump 57% on Market Debut

Highlights

Urban Company, India’s leading home services platform, saw a strong IPO listing with shares rising 57% on NSE. Learn about subscription details, expert advice, and services offered.

Urban Company, India’s top home services company, listed on the stock market on Wednesday. Shares opened at Rs. 162.25 on NSE, 57% higher than the issue price of Rs. 103. On BSE, shares started at Rs. 161 and went up to Rs. 179. The company’s market value is now Rs. 24,216 crore.

How Popular Was the IPO?

The ₹1,900-crore IPO was very popular and subscribed 103 times overall:

  • Institutional investors: 147x
  • Non-institutional investors: 77x
  • Retail investors: 41x

What About Grey Market?

Grey Market Premium (GMP) was ₹52 per share, showing strong demand.

What Do Experts Say?

Experts say Urban Company has strong growth potential in home services.

  • Investors with shares can take partial profits and keep the rest.
  • Non-allottees can wait for price dips to buy.

What Services Does Urban Company Offer?

Founded in 2014, the company provides beauty, wellness, appliance repair, deep cleaning, and home maintenance services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick