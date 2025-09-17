Urban Company IPO 2025: Shares Jump 57% on Market Debut

Urban Company, India’s top home services company, listed on the stock market on Wednesday. Shares opened at Rs. 162.25 on NSE, 57% higher than the issue price of Rs. 103. On BSE, shares started at Rs. 161 and went up to Rs. 179. The company’s market value is now Rs. 24,216 crore.

How Popular Was the IPO?

The ₹1,900-crore IPO was very popular and subscribed 103 times overall:

Institutional investors: 147x

Non-institutional investors: 77x

Retail investors: 41x

What About Grey Market?

Grey Market Premium (GMP) was ₹52 per share, showing strong demand.

What Do Experts Say?

Experts say Urban Company has strong growth potential in home services.

Investors with shares can take partial profits and keep the rest.

Non-allottees can wait for price dips to buy.

What Services Does Urban Company Offer?

Founded in 2014, the company provides beauty, wellness, appliance repair, deep cleaning, and home maintenance services.