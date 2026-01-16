US AI company Anthropic hires Irina Ghose as India Managing Director

New Delhi: US-based AI safety and research company Anthropic on Friday announced to hire Irina Ghose as Managing Director for India market, as it prepares to open its first office in the country.

Ghose, who most recently served as Managing Director, Microsoft India, brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses.

“India has a real opportunity to shape how AI is built and deployed at scale,” she said.

Indian organisations are moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact matter as much as innovation.

“Anthropic’s mission resonates with my belief that technology should empower people, expand access, and create lasting value across India’s diverse languages and communities,” Ghosh added.

At Microsoft, she led enterprise AI adoption across major Indian industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

She led high-impact teams, built ecosystem partnerships, and championed future-ready capabilities across India’s technology landscape, with a consistent focus on using technology to drive meaningful business and societal impact.

"Irina's expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand," said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic.

India ranks as the second-largest market globally for Claude.ai -- an Anthropic product.

"As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission," Ciauri mentioned.

According to the AI company, the India team will work closely with policymakers and academic institutions, strengthen developer engagement, and build partnerships with enterprises and organizations using AI to address local challenges.

Anthropic's fourth Economic Index showed that Indian users have a striking focus on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks.