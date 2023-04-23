US-based Berkadia builds school for poor kids in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Berkadia, a US-based multinational company, has built a permanent Disha-Chord school building for under privileged children, at Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The building was inaugurated by chief guest Justin Wheeler, CEO, Berkadia.

On the occasion, he said: "In 2015, we started our association with the Disha Chord School and now its 2023, eight years later, and we are able to have this wonderful facility here. There has been a lot of sacrifice, a lot of time, resources that has been given to the school."

Chord is a non- profit and non-political relief and development organisation with a compelling Vision to ensure that educational opportunity reaches the less fortunate so that every child is in school and is learning with dignity and every young man and women are trained in skills.

Suman C Malladi, Founder and President, Chord, said: "Having educated 300 children every year for the last eight years Berkadia has now resolved to build a permanent school for children and accordingly acquired land and built a school to accommodate nearly 500 children in Gopal Nagar."

"Thanks to the Generous Support of Berkadia CSR Funds, We were able to make this dream a reality. Our team of 75 full-time employees and 500 global volunteers work relentlessly, managing our institutional service centres established across 7 districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh."