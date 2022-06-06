Use drones for land survey, Jagan tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to complete the Comprehensive Land Survey (CLS) before the January, 2023 deadline set by him by using drones, rovers and other gifts of technological advancements.

As part of the survey, web land and village land register applications along with village account registers will be made accessible at the grama sachivalayam (village secretariats). The CLS is being conducted after 100 years to put an end to land disputes in the State.

During review of the progllageress of works related to Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha Scheme at his Tadepalli camp office near here on Monday, he said the officials should take all necessary measures to complete the CLS on time.

The Chief Minister said one of the main targets of the land survey is to ensure all land disputes are solved. He instructed the officials to recruit required staff and procure necessary equipment. He asked them to expedite the procurement process of drones, IOR (Orthorectified Radar Image) equipment, rovers and survey stones.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Forest, Environment and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Ajeya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G Sai Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary SS Rawat and others attended.