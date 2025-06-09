Usha Felicitates Harshita Adikari with Best Garment Construction Award at NIFT Graduation Show 2025

Hyderabad June 2025: Usha International, India’s leading sewing machine brand, felicitated the winner of the ‘NIFT Best Garment Construction Award 2025’ during the Graduation Show of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Hyderabad. Since 2000, Usha has annually presented this prestigious award to recognize and encourage budding fashion designers with exceptional talent as they step out into the world to make their mark. This year, the award was conferred upon graduating fashion design students across 15 NIFT campuses nationwide, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Kangra, Kannur, Jodhpur, Shillong, Srinagar, and Raebareli.

The best student creations across five disciplines – Accessory Design (‘Design Showcase’), Fashion Comsmunication (‘iDeΩΩ’), Fashion Design (‘FashioNova’), Fashion Management Studies (‘Bottomline’), and Leather Design (‘Leaxotica’) – were showcased at the Graduation Show 2025, celebrating exquisite craftsmanship that captured the diverse and evolving design sensibilities of NIFT’s graduating cohort. The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Smt. Shanta Kumari, IAS, DG, MRC MRD; Smt. Divya, CEO, SERP; and Smt. Shikha Goal, IPS, among others. As part of the showcase, Harshita Adikari was honoured with the coveted 'NIFT Best Garment Construction Award 2025', receiving an Usha Janome Allure DLX sewing machine and a certificate of excellence.

Commenting on the occasion, the Usha spokesperson said, “We are proud to be associated with NIFT, an institution that nurtures and hones the creativity and innovation of the next generation of fashion leaders helping them channelise and leverage their potential. Each year, we celebrate the remarkable talent of these young designers and remain committed to empowering them by offering platforms that help transform their vision into impactful designs.”

Usha International has consistently set new benchmarks in the industry by introducing technologically advanced sewing machines tailored for modern consumers. Usha Janome Allure DLX, the innovative, state-of-the-art sewing machine won by Harshita Adikari has automatic needle threading, with an LED sewing light, a feed drop lever for embroidery, 13 built-in stitch functions, and 21 applications including buttonhole stitch, rolled hemming, stretch stitching, embroidery, zip fixing, quilting, smocking, etc. A sturdy base provides 3x stronger stitches vis-à-vis other machines. Usha Janome Allure DLX sewing machine also has a free arm for circular stitching, and two dials for pattern and stitch length selection.