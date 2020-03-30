Uttar Pradesh government transfers Rs 611 crore in accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA labourers today

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Rs 611 crore in the accounts of 27.15 lakh MNREGA labourers of the state today in view of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The amount was transferred electronically to help the labourers in the situation of lockdown due to Corona Virus. He also talked to them through video-conference and informed them about the scheme.

State Government has said that there are no signs of community spread of the virus in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed private enterprises and organisations to must give one month salary to their employees without any deduction. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that no landlord would charge one month's rent from any worker or labourer. On receiving any such complaint, the police will take strict action against the landlord who took the rent.





State Government reiterated that nodal officers in 16 states of the country are helping the people of Uttar Pradesh in their respective areas and appealed everyone to remain wherever they are and follow the lockdown. "Lockdown means a person stays wherever he/she is, and it should be implemented in everyone's interest. This will ensure health safety," an official statement, quoting the chief minister, he said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took over the JP sports city to convert it into the shelter home for the labourers.