UWIC Windows & Doors plans new plant

Hyderabad: City-based UWIC Windows & Doors on Thursday announced plans to set up new manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 12 crore.

To spread over 10 acres at Shankarpally on the city outskirts, the plant which makes windows and doors will have three fabrication units and one specialised anodising facility.

"We already have a manufacturing unit in the city with an annual capacity of three lakh sft. Our new plant will have a manufacturing capability of seven lakh sft, taking our total capacity to 10 lakh sft," Tarun Sandeep, Managing Director, UWIC, told the media here. The company which is targeting a turnover of Rs 15 crore in next financial year is poised to offer 500-700 direct and indirect jobs.

On the company also announced tie-up with Japanese aluminium window brand YKK to source latest technology to manufacture windows and doors. "Our diverse product range brings forth the extraordinary blend of our research and value-based innovation," Sandeep said.

It offers wide range of products including sub-brands such as Euro, Slim, Security Door. The company has marketing presence in Telangana, AP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "Post the tie-up with YKK, we will soon go pan India," he added. UWIC, which supplies its products to several real estate projects, has an order book of Rs 60 crore.