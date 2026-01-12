V-Guard’s In-House Manufactured Induction Cooktop Becomes India’s First to Earn 5-Star BEE Rating

V-Guard Industries Limited, India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics brand, has achieved a landmark milestone with its Induction Cooktop Model VIC06V1 becoming India’s first induction cooktop to receive a 5-Star (★★★★★) energy efficiency rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The recognition underscores V-Guard’s commitment to energy-efficient innovation, in-house manufacturing excellence, and uncompromising quality standards. The VIC06V1 induction cooktop is designed and manufactured at V-Guard’s state-of-the-art Perundurai facility, reinforcing the brand’s focus on indigenous design. Furthermore, the model has been engineered to deliver faster, cleaner and more environment-friendly cooking while helping consumers reduce electricity consumption without compromising on performance or convenience.

The VIC06V1 (5-Star BEE Rated) induction cooktop delivers a maximum power output of 1600 W and features eight power and temperature levels with eight preset cooking modes, enabling versatile and efficient everyday cooking. The soft-touch switch controls and easy-to-read digital display are complemented by a 4-hour timer, 24-hour preset function, and energy and voltage indicators for seamless monitoring and operation.

Designed with safety and reliability at its core, the cooktop is equipped with 3 kV surge protection, high–low voltage cut-off, and BIS certification. The Grade A crystalline glass panel ensures durability and a premium finish, while its lightweight design and wide working range support fast, efficient cooking. The product comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 3-year warranty on the induction coil, offering enhanced peace of mind to consumers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd., said, “The recognition reflects our strong focus on in-house design, manufacturing excellence, quality standards, and energy-efficient innovation. This milestone sets a new industry benchmark and further reinforces V-Guard’s leadership in energy-efficient home appliances.”

With this significant achievement, V-Guard’s VIC06V1 sets a new benchmark for the induction cooking category in India, reaffirming the company’s role as a pioneer in delivering sustainable, high-performance kitchen appliances for modern Indian households