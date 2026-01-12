  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

V-Guard’s In-House Manufactured Induction Cooktop Becomes India’s First to Earn 5-Star BEE Rating

  • Created On:  12 Jan 2026 7:31 PM IST
V-Guard’s In-House Manufactured Induction Cooktop Becomes India’s First to Earn 5-Star BEE Rating
X

Breakthrough 5-Star recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency underscores V-Guard’s leadership in in-house design, manufacturing excellence and energy-efficient innovation~

V-Guard Industries Limited, India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics brand, has achieved a landmark milestone with its Induction Cooktop Model VIC06V1 becoming India’s first induction cooktop to receive a 5-Star (★★★★★) energy efficiency rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The recognition underscores V-Guard’s commitment to energy-efficient innovation, in-house manufacturing excellence, and uncompromising quality standards. The VIC06V1 induction cooktop is designed and manufactured at V-Guard’s state-of-the-art Perundurai facility, reinforcing the brand’s focus on indigenous design. Furthermore, the model has been engineered to deliver faster, cleaner and more environment-friendly cooking while helping consumers reduce electricity consumption without compromising on performance or convenience.

The VIC06V1 (5-Star BEE Rated) induction cooktop delivers a maximum power output of 1600 W and features eight power and temperature levels with eight preset cooking modes, enabling versatile and efficient everyday cooking. The soft-touch switch controls and easy-to-read digital display are complemented by a 4-hour timer, 24-hour preset function, and energy and voltage indicators for seamless monitoring and operation.

Designed with safety and reliability at its core, the cooktop is equipped with 3 kV surge protection, high–low voltage cut-off, and BIS certification. The Grade A crystalline glass panel ensures durability and a premium finish, while its lightweight design and wide working range support fast, efficient cooking. The product comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 3-year warranty on the induction coil, offering enhanced peace of mind to consumers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd., said, “The recognition reflects our strong focus on in-house design, manufacturing excellence, quality standards, and energy-efficient innovation. This milestone sets a new industry benchmark and further reinforces V-Guard’s leadership in energy-efficient home appliances.”

With this significant achievement, V-Guard’s VIC06V1 sets a new benchmark for the induction cooking category in India, reaffirming the company’s role as a pioneer in delivering sustainable, high-performance kitchen appliances for modern Indian households

Tags

V-Guard Industries5-Star BEE ratingInduction cooktop VIC06V1energy-efficient appliancessustainable home innovation
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

RBI compounds FEMA violations in Elsteel Modular case

Reserve Bank of India

National News

More
Share it
X