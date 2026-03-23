Valuation of top-5 firms slip by Rs 1L cr

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms eroded by Rs1 lakh crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 30.96 points, or 0.04 per cent, and the NSE Nifty slipped 36.6 points, or 0.15 per cent. "Markets ended the week on a largely flat note with a negative bias, reflecting underlying caution among participants.

The tone remained positive during the first three sessions; however, a sharp decline on Thursday erased the gains, followed by a volatile final session," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said. While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the winners. The combined market valuation of the five firms eroded by Rs1,02,771.87 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs56,124.48 crore to Rs12,01,267.28 crore.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever dropped Rs18,009.62 crore to Rs4,89,631.32 crore.