VCJ Bespoke Jewellery Marks Third Anniversary with Exclusive Collection in Collaboration with Celebrity Astrologer Jai Madaan

Rooted in the belief that jewellery is meant to be lived in, celebrated, and remembered, Jai Madan Select brings together pieces that balance tradition with contemporary design. Much like leading fine jewellery houses that create with individuality and confidence in mind, this collection is designed for clients who seek more than beauty — they seek meaning in every jewel.

Coinciding with this milestone, VCJ also launches its official website, a customer-first digital space designed to make discovery effortless and engaging. Inspired by refined online experiences offered by premium brands, the platform offers seamless navigation through curated collections, detailed craftsmanship narratives, rich visuals, and intuitive browsing. Clients can explore design philosophies, access bespoke services, and connect with the VCJ universe with clarity, comfort, and ease.

A bold expression of presence, the Noor Necklace set pairs striking gemstones with sculptural metalwork, creating a statement of refined playfulness and elegance.

Noor Stud Earrings

Minimal yet radiant, the Noor Studs are versatile essentials that transition seamlessly from day to evening with quiet brilliance.

Saya Bracelet-Necklace

Designed to adapt effortlessly from a bracelet to a necklace, this piece blends fluid elegance with meticulous detailing, radiating luminosity from every angle.

Ziya Choker





A statement in itself, the Ziya Choker features a refined structure defining glam and standing strong as a modern signature on its own.