VCJ Bespoke Jewellery Marks Third Anniversary with Exclusive Collection in Collaboration with Celebrity Astrologer Jai Madaan
Three Years of Vision, Craft & a Modern Legacy
As VCJ Bespoke Jewellery marks its third anniversary, the house unveils Jai Madan Select — a thoughtfully curated anniversary collection that reflects intention, elegance, and personal expression.
Rooted in the belief that jewellery is meant to be lived in, celebrated, and remembered, Jai Madan Select brings together pieces that balance tradition with contemporary design. Much like leading fine jewellery houses that create with individuality and confidence in mind, this collection is designed for clients who seek more than beauty — they seek meaning in every jewel.
Coinciding with this milestone, VCJ also launches its official website, a customer-first digital space designed to make discovery effortless and engaging. Inspired by refined online experiences offered by premium brands, the platform offers seamless navigation through curated collections, detailed craftsmanship narratives, rich visuals, and intuitive browsing. Clients can explore design philosophies, access bespoke services, and connect with the VCJ universe with clarity, comfort, and ease.
Jai Madan Select — The Anniversary Collection
Noor Necklace Set
A bold expression of presence, the Noor Necklace set pairs striking gemstones with sculptural metalwork, creating a statement of refined playfulness and elegance.
Noor Stud Earrings
Minimal yet radiant, the Noor Studs are versatile essentials that transition seamlessly from day to evening with quiet brilliance.
Saya Bracelet-Necklace
Designed to adapt effortlessly from a bracelet to a necklace, this piece blends fluid elegance with meticulous detailing, radiating luminosity from every angle.
Ziya Choker
A statement in itself, the Ziya Choker features a refined structure defining glam and standing strong as a modern signature on its own.
Aira Pendant Set
Soft, personal, and timeless, the Aira Pendant is an intimate expression of subtle luxury, crafted to be cherished every day.
The collection strikes a fine balance between accessible pricing and refined elegance, while upholding exceptional design and craftsmanshipThe third anniversary of VCJ Bespoke Jewellery marks more than a milestone — it signals a chapter where artistry meets digital ease. With the launch of Jai Madan Select and a thoughtfully designed