Vedanta Approves ₹7 Interim Dividend, Sells Stake in Hindustan Zinc for ₹3,023 Crore

Vedanta Ltd. has approved a ₹7 per share interim dividend for FY26, amounting to ₹2,737 crore. Vedanta Resources, holding 56.38%, will receive ₹1,543 crore.

On Wednesday, Vedanta Ltd.’s board approved a first interim dividend of ₹7 per share for the financial year 2026. The company will pay a total of ₹2,737 crore to its shareholders. Vedanta Resources, led by billionaire Anil Agarwal and holding 56.38% of Vedanta Ltd., will receive ₹1,543 crore from this dividend.

The company has set June 24, 2025, as the record date to decide which shareholders are eligible for this dividend.

At the same time, Vedanta sold 1.6% of its shares in its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., for ₹3,023 crore. This sale helps Vedanta improve its cash position while continuing to pay dividends.

Last week, Hindustan Zinc, where Vedanta owns 64.92%, announced its own interim dividend of ₹10 per share. Vedanta earned around ₹3,000 crore from this dividend.

In the current financial year (FY25), Vedanta has already paid a total dividend of ₹43.5 per share, which adds up to ₹17,000 crore. This shows the company’s strong focus on giving high returns to its investors.

These moves show that Vedanta depends on cash from its subsidiaries and careful share sales to maintain dividend payments while rewarding shareholders.

