Venky's Q4FY21 results: Reports net profit of Rs 77.90 crore on sales boost

Venky's Q4FY21 results: Poultry processing company Venky's (India) Limited on Monday, May 10, 2021, announced the financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The company has reported a profit of Rs 77.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, against a loss of Rs 96.73 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The revenue from operations grew 42.44 per cent to Rs 941.35 crore in the period under consideration against Rs 660.86 crore posted last year.



Segmental revenue performance



The poultry products vertical saw sales grow by 32 per cent to Rs 391.02 crore against Rs 296.70 crore. The animal health products vertical saw year-on-year growth of 32.9 per cent to Rs 68.60 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 51.63 crore. The largest vertical of the Venkys group, the Oilseeds vertical grew by 52 per cent to Rs 515.63 crore against Rs 339.02 crore as the demand recovered from an exceptionally weak March 2020 quarter.



The company said, during the quarter, the poultry and poultry products segment witnessed better realizations from the sale of day-old chicks and grown-up broilers. Maize prices have been steady throughout the quarter and the outlook appears to be stable. Soya de-oiled cake prices have hit an all-time high, thereby increased the input costs.



Animal Health Products segment registered improved performance. Oilseed segment performance has been good, registering improved sales and profits.



Besides, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 17 per share for the year ended March 31, 2021.

