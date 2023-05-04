Vishnu Chemicals profit up 68% to `137 cr

Vishnu Chemicals Limited, one of India’s leading speciality Chemicals manufacturers, has reported 31 per cent rise in consolidated total income at Rs 1,406 crore for FY23, from Rs 1,075 crore in FY22. The company’s net profit increased 68 per cent to Rs 137 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 81 crore in FY22.



In an encouraging development, 31.1 per cent promoter pledge was released by the lenders. With the positive outlook from the chemical sector coupled with its own competitive advantages, Vishnu Chemicals seems poised to show remarkable performance and weather any headwinds.

Vishnu Chemicals reported all time highest consolidated PAT margin of 9.7 per cent in FY23. On standalone basis, the company posted net profit of Rs 129 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 65 crore in FY22.