Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ joins Zoo Media as head of sales and partnership

Mumbai: Zoo Media, a global independent network of 11 agency brands is pleased to announce the appointment of Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ as the Head of Sales and Partnership. With over 24 years of experience, including 18 years in the digital domain, Vishnu has superior expertise and a proven track record of success in his new role.

As the Head of Sales and Partnership, Vishnu will be responsible for driving strategic growth and fostering valuable partnerships to further expand Zoo Media's market presence. With a dynamic background in agency relationships, brand solutions, sponsorship sales, online/mobile ad sales, client servicing, and new product development, Vishnu is well-equipped to lead his team toward successful milestones.

Prior to joining Zoo Media, Vishnu held key positions at prominent organizations, demonstrating his versatility and proficiency in the industry. He served as the President of Revenues at Qoruz, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and enhancing the company's market position. Before that, he served as the Regional Sales Head at Cricbuzz, successfully developing and executing sales strategies that resulted in substantial business expansion.

Also, Vishnu has contributed significantly to companies such as Percept Ltd, Sulekha.com, 123Greeting.com, Sify, and Rediff.com, enriching his understanding of diverse industries and market dynamics.

One of Vishnu's standout accomplishments is his exceptional networking prowess. He is credited with creating innovative events like the Unofficial Digital Night, Digital Premier League, and Digital Cricket League, fostering unparalleled networking opportunities between agencies and publishers/brands. These initiatives have strengthened relationships within the industry and resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships.

Regarding his appointment, Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ, Head of Sales and Partnership at Zoo Media expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Zoo Media. Having worked in the digital sector for over two decades, I look forward to further building Zoo Media's reputation in innovation and disruptive technologies that solve for the industry’s ever-evolving needs. Helping the organisation scale to new heights, especially globally, is what I will strive to prioritise in my new role.”

In his new role, Vishnu will report directly to Pratik Gupta, ensuring streamlined communication and alignment with the company's overall objectives.

Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, Zoo Media, expressed his excitement about Vishnu's addition to the team, stating, "With Vishnu spearheading the role as Head of Sales and Partnerships, we are keen to leverage his extensive experience and strategic insights in the digital domain, to accelerate Zoo Media's growth and forge strong alliances that will elevate our position in the industry."