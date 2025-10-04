Visit Dubai unveils its latest campaign, ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai, Bro!’, featuring top stand-up artists Bassi and Harsh

Visit Dubai has launched its latest campaign, ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai, Bro!’, aimed at encouraging travellers to rediscover Dubai in unexpected ways. This includes seasoned visitors who return often for familiar, close-to-home experiences, yet remain captivated by the city’s endless surprises. Targeted at Indian audiences with a love for humour, the campaign follows renowned artists Anubhav Singh Bassi and Harsh Gujral as they rediscover Dubai. Chosen for their strong resonance with the Indian audiences, Bassi and Harsh embody the curiosity and candidness of a generation that values authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences. The video showcases their dynamic friendship as they uncover lesser-known gems of the city, inspiring travellers to explore beyond the usual landmark checklist.

Over the past decade, stand-up comedy has emerged as one of the most popular entertainment forms among Indian audiences. These light-hearted comedy lovers not only enjoy relatable satire for a good laugh but are also passionate travellers, shaping the global travel landscape. Artists like Anubhav Singh Bassi and Harsh Gujral have become household names, entertaining audiences worldwide in both English and regional languages. Visit Dubai’s campaign, ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai, Bro!’, taps into this trend, crafting a story that feels close to home and relatable – almost like a stand-up routine for one’s travel bucket list.





The videos capture Harsh and Bassi’s journey, their friendship, and their love for Dubai. As frequent visitors, they invite each other to explore their personal versions of the city. Bassi introduces Harsh to the serene landscape of Hatta, beyond Dubai’s towering skyscrapers, while Harsh takes Bassi on an adrenaline-filled adventure via the world’s longest urban zipline at XLine Dubai Marina. They dive into the world’s deepest pool at Deep Dive Dubai, a 60-meter wonder designed to resemble a sunken city, where they play an intense game of chess and explore a stunning collection of vintage cars and bikes. Their journey continues with a gourmet stop at Asia Asia in Pier 7, a scenic yacht ride across Dubai Marina, and a peaceful escape at Koko Bay. Every moment aims to spark curiosity and remind viewers that Dubai is anything but predictable.

Bader Ali Habib, Regional Director, Proximity Markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (Visit Dubai) said, "With 'Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai', Bro' we wanted to capture the unique blend of fun and discovery that makes Dubai special for Indian travellers. Bassi and Harsh perfectly represent the spirit of today’s young India – with humour, spontaneity and a genuine curiosity. Their journey shows that Dubai is full of moments that spark excitement, from thrilling adventures to hidden gems, all wrapped up in the city's unbeatable energy. The campaign celebrates that feeling of discovering something new each time you visit, no matter how familiar Dubai already feels."

Anubhav Singh Bassi shared his thoughts, saying, “Working on something that doesn’t feel like typical marketing but more like two friends exploring and having fun has been amazing. It’s been a fantastic experience. Dubai is one of my favourite places to perform – not just because of the wonderful audiences but also because of the countless exciting experiences the city provides. Harsh and I share a special bond, and it’s been inspiring to see each other grow over the years. With our busy schedules, opportunities to hang out and explore together are rare, so this was the perfect chance to see Dubai through Harsh’s eyes and enjoy some unforgettable sights and adventures.”

Harsh Gujral added, “Seeing Dubai through Bassi’s eyes was epic – especially his reaction

when he realised he was about to zipline across the world’s longest urban zipline at XLine Dubai Marina! I’ve visited Dubai many times thinking I’d seen it all, but this campaign made me realise there’s always something new to discover. As an adventure enthusiast, the picturesque landscape of Hatta stood out as a top experience. That’s the magic of Dubai – it always surprises you. I love quick getaways with close friends, and Dubai never fails to deliver unforgettable moments. It’s not about ticking boxes; it’s about discovering the unexpected, with your ride-or-die by your side.”

Dubai’s close proximity to India and seamless connectivity make it an ideal destination for stopovers, short breaks, and longer holidays with friends of family. The ‘Yeh Bhi Dubai Hai, Bro!’ campaign highlights the city’s diverse range of activities and experiences suitable for all ages, positioning Dubai as a year-round destination for fun, adventure, relaxation, and indulgence. From thrilling theme parks and water sports to world-class shopping, Dubai offers something for every traveller. It’s a place that keeps you coming back because there’s always a new story to uncover. Whether marveling at iconic landmarks like the Burj Khalifa or exploring hidden gems around the city, Dubai continuously promises something fresh and exciting with each visit.

Campaign Assets:

Campaign video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rr_mcYb16W0

Campaign page: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/travel-to-dubai/in