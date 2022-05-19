Vizag certified as 'Eat Right Station' by FSSAI

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam railway station has been certified as 'Eat Right Station' by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for providing quality and nutritious food to passengers.

The 'Eat Right Station' certification is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that set benchmarks in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers. The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5.

It is the seventh railway station in the country to get the certificate after Chandigarh Railway Station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station and Bhubaneswar station.

It is the first station in Andhra Pradesh to get the certificate, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam railway station, also known as Waltair railway station, received a four-star rating for a total of 38 catering stalls, one food court, one Jan Ahar, one fast food unit and 15 water vending units.

The certification is part of the 'Eat Right India' movement-a large-scale effort by FSSAI to transform the country's food system to ensure safe, healthy and sustainable food for all Indians.

Eat Right India adopts a judicious mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative, and empowerment approaches to ensure that our food is suitable both for the people and the planet.

Satpathy, said that 4-star rating indicates exemplary efforts made by the railway authorities at this station in ensuring that safe and hygienic food is available to railway passengers. All the catering stalls at Visakhapatnam railway station are provided with food license certificates.