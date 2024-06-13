Live
- PM Modi scheduled to have series of bilaterals during G7 in Italy
- AWS offers $230 million in Cloud credits to generative AI startups, including in India
- Samsung releases its new entry-level smartwatch 'Galaxy Watch FE'
- Ajit Doval's reappointment as NSA shows PM Modi's unwavering emphasis on security
- Women should be at the forefront in creating employment: DE Hemalatha
- Govt launches E-flows Monitoring System for real-time analysis of water quality in Ganga
- CMFRI and INCOIS join hands to boost research on oceanography, fisheries management
- Prison authorities write to SSKM over deteriorating health of Partha Chatterjee
- Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha” worldwide Grand Release tomorrow
- Kidnapping calls from +92 code are scam, communicating with Centre to block VPN: Goa CM
Just In
Vodafone Idea’s board approves fundraise of Rs 2,458 crore via stock sale
Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea, on Thursday, said that its board has approved issuance of about 166.8 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,458 crore on a preferential basis.
Mumbai: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea, on Thursday, said that its board has approved issuance of about 166.8 crore equity shares worth Rs 2,458 crore on a preferential basis.
In a stock regulatory filing, the company said that it will allot over 102.7 crore shares (1.48 per cent) aggregating to Rs 1,520 crore to Nokia Solutions and Networks India Private Limited.
The remaining over 63.7 crore shares (0.91 per cent) aggregating to Rs 938 crore will go to Ericsson India Private Limited, a non-promoter of the company.
The Board also approved convening of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 10.
Last month, the telecom operator announced to raise up to Rs 2,075 crore from Oriana Investments (Aditya Birla Group entity) via a preferential share issue.
After the allotment of equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of Vodafone Idea increased from Rs 66,483.45 crore to Rs 67,878.88 crore, it said in the filing.
The company in April raised around 18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer.
Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 7,674 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 6,418.9 crore reported in the same quarter of 2022-23.
The shares of the company closed at Rs 16.08 apiece on Thursday.