VPA, NHAI to spend Rs.1,054 crore to improve roads

Visakhapatnam In an attempt to ensure faster evacuation of cargo and make it convenient for transhipment to Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and other major hubs, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is developing road projects worth Rs.1,054 crore in collaboration with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



The ongoing projects of VPA came under review recently during the two-day visit of Union Port and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

VPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao said under Bharatmala, VPA & NHAI are developing road projects to decongest the roads and improve the last mile connectivity. "This will ensure hassle-free delivery of goods," he said after addressing a traders' meet here.

VPA has spent an amount of Rs.237 crore as capital expenditure, which is the highest among the major ports. This financial year the port has planned to spend about Rs.208 crore on the capital works for infrastructure development. With the completion of these projects, the port capacity will go up to 146 MTPA from the present 127 MTPA.

Rao said VPA is taking various measures for improving the environmental management at the port adding they are planning to reduce its carbon footprint to 'zero' in the coming years. During the year, VPA is planning to plant 30,000 saplings in the port area. VPA has already developed a master plan for improving the drainage system and upgrading the stockyards with an investment of about Rs.60 crore.

The Chairman listed out the measures being taken up by the port for infrastructure development, facilities available, and the need for a container transhipment hub. He said in the first two months of the current financial year, VPA handled 14.2 MT cargo-6% more than the corresponding period last year. He said VPA can cross the highest-ever cargo handling of 72.72 MT in the current financial year.

The traders' meet evoked an encouraging response, a senior official of VPA told Bizz Buzz on Saturday. He said they are planning to hold a series of such meetings across India to improve their reach.

The trade meet was attended by nearly 130 guests from the local trade, including SteamShip Agents' Association, Stevedores Association, BOT / PPP operators, Container Liners Association, Member of Telangana Chamber of Commerce & Industry and AP Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy presided over the meeting.