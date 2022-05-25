WEF: India joins First Movers Coalition

Davos: India has joined the First Movers Coalition, a global initiative aimed at decarbonising the heavy industry and long-distance transport sectors responsible for 30 per cent of global emissions, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced on Wednesday. Launched by US President Joe Biden and the WEF at COP26 as a flagship public-private partnership to clean up the most carbon-intensive sectors, also saw 50 new corporate members with collective market cap of $8.5 trillion joining the force.

Besides India, Denmark, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom have also joined the US as government partners to create early markets for clean technologies through policy measures and private sector engagements. India, along with Japan and Sweden, has also joined the steering board of the coalition.