West Asia crisis: IGoM reviews risks to energy, economy and supply chains

New Delhi: An Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), comprising several senior members of the Union Cabinet, convened a meeting on Saturday to assess potential risks to India’s energy security, supply of essential commodities, and the resilience of critical infrastructure in light of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The meeting reflected the government’s growing concern over the ripple effects of regional instability on India’s domestic supply chains and economic stability.

Officials present engaged in a detailed review of measures already underway to safeguard national interests. Discussions focused on ensuring uninterrupted energy supplies, maintaining adequate reserves of essential goods, and strengthening logistical frameworks to withstand external shocks.

The ministers emphasised the importance of proactive planning and coordination across departments to mitigate any disruption that could affect the daily lives of citizens.

The government underscored its commitment to protecting citizens from the adverse consequences of the conflict.

Sources indicated that contingency strategies are being refined to address potential shortages, stabilise markets, and secure critical infrastructure against vulnerabilities. The emphasis was on resilience and preparedness, ensuring that India’s supply chains remain robust even under international strain.

The NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is closely monitoring developments in West Asia, sources said.

Officials reiterated that the administration is prepared to act swiftly and decisively should the situation escalate further. The Prime Minister has directed ministries to remain vigilant and responsive, with a clear mandate to prioritise national security and public welfare.

The meeting highlighted the government’s broader approach of balancing immediate crisis management with long-term resilience building.

By reinforcing supply chains and infrastructure, India aims not only to shield itself from current geopolitical turbulence but also to strengthen its capacity to withstand future global disruptions.

The IGoM’s deliberations indicate a coordinated effort to ensure that the nation remains secure, stable, and prepared in the face of external challenges.