WhatsApp may introduce Group Membership Approvals for admins to exercise greater control

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a "Group Membership Approvals" feature for administrators that will allow them greater control over who can join a group chat.

The feature, spotted by WABetaInfo, will let administrators accept or refuse group membership to users through explicit manual approval. As it stands, an invite link is no longer enough to be part of the group, you need an approval from the administrator as well.



Every time a user is accepted into a group, the rest of the members will now see a pop-up in the group chat box that cues other members of the arrival.



Administrators will reportedly also get a new section allowing them to manage requests from a single place. This feature will not be enabled by default when you create a group and needs to be toggled in WhatsApp group settings.



Recently, WhatsApp announced that it was going to raise the group limit to 512 participants and also give users the ability to mute other users who are on the call and also send private messages to them during a call. Participants will also be notified with a pop-up if someone new joins an ongoing call.

