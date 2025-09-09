Live
- Newly Spotted Exoplanet Shows Striking Similarities to Earth
- Starbucks CEO: Coffee Giant’s Turnaround Effort Progressing Faster Than Expected After One Year
- Three soldiers killed in Siachen avalanche
- Rajasthan Assembly passes Anti-Conversion Bill; lifer for forced conversions
- US Job Growth Cut by 911,000 After Revisions, Pointing to Softer Economic Momentum
- India’s fitness market revenue to grow by 15 pc annually, reach Rs 37,700 cr by 2030: Report
- LIVE Updates: Israel Launches Strike Aimed at Hamas Leaders in Doha
- 'More games left in us': Hazlewood backs veteran pace trio to continue beyond Ashes
- Nandamuri Balakrishna creates history NSE
- Youth Welfare Mahabubnagar Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings, Calls for Global Peace and Unity
While Only 12% People Globally Plan for Healthy Aging, nearly 50% of Indians Are Taking Action—With 71% Using Tech to Stay Active Longer – BCG Report
The global population is getting older. Yet only 12% of people worldwide orient their lifestyle around healthy aging—despite overwhelming desire to...
The global population is getting older. Yet only 12% of people worldwide orient their lifestyle around healthy aging—despite overwhelming desire to live longer, healthier lives and science extending what’s possible. This is what Boston Consulting Group calls the “longevity paradox.”
BCG’s report titled, “The Longevity Paradox: Why We Don’t Plan for Healthy Aging Before It’s Too Late” surveyed 9,350 respondents across 19 countries about their health habits and ambitions.
Commenting on the findings of the report, Parul Bajaj, Managing Director & Partner, India Lead – Marketing, Sales & Pricing Practice (MSP), BCG said, “While the science of longevity is advancing rapidly, our research shows that only 12% of people globally are proactively planning for longer, healthier lives. In India, however, we see a unique opportunity—consumers here are among the fastest adopters of digital health solutions, with nearly 70% using wearables, apps, and tech-based tools, and one in four already engaging with AI-powered health agents. This digital-first mindset positions India at the forefront of reimagining healthy aging, even as challenges remain in making these solutions accessible across income groups. The Longevity Paradox reminds us that longevity is not just about extending years, but about living those years with purpose, vitality, and independence—and India’s embrace of technology could make it a global testbed for scaling healthy aging innovations,”.
Key findings include:
- Health “homework”: Survey respondents prioritize physical health (29%), diet (25%), and exercise and sleep (22%), but fewer focus on staying mentally and creatively stimulated (19%). This makes healthy aging feel like endless self-improvement tasks—which rarely inspire long-lasting change.
- AI as a health coach: There are a growing number of AI-powered personal health agents. In India and Indonesia, 1 in 4 already use AI-powered health tools. AI adoption is growing in China (20%), Switzerland (14%), and Germany (10%).
- Younger people care about their health, but lack consistency: They experiment more with wellness trends and health-tracking technology, but they’re also more likely to eat in front of the TV and doomscroll on social media. Plus, they’re 2x as likely as old generations to report feeling burnout.
India Specific Findings:
- India ranks first among all countries surveyed in prioritizing longevity, with nearly half the population taking at least some action.
- Largest gap seen in younger generations, which are especially aware in the country vs the global average
- India leads in longevity intervention adoption, especially those related to Natural Remedies, Wearable Health Trackers and AI-supported solutions
- India leads in adoption of AI-powered health tools with 25% adoption and is in Top 3 countries with highest adoption of wearables and trackers with 32%
- 71% of respondents have used at least one tech intervention, vs a 55% global average
- Despite population’s focus on Longevity, there is still opportunity to improve food literacy around unhealthy dietary choices
- Up to 25% of respondents identify some of the unhealthier options as healthy, or very healthy, 5-7pp higher than the global average
- Indian consumers are less constrained by privacy concerns, making them more open to digital-first health engagement. However, affordability and accessibility remain critical barriers for lower-income segments.
- Indian youth mirror the global trend—high interest in experimentation with health apps and wellness, but also vulnerable to stress, burnout, and inconsistent healthy practices