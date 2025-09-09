While Only 12% People Globally Plan for Healthy Aging, nearly 50% of Indians Are Taking Action—With 71% Using Tech to Stay Active Longer – BCG Report

The global population is getting older. Yet only 12% of people worldwide orient their lifestyle around healthy aging—despite overwhelming desire to live longer, healthier lives and science extending what’s possible. This is what Boston Consulting Group calls the “longevity paradox.”

BCG’s report titled, “The Longevity Paradox: Why We Don’t Plan for Healthy Aging Before It’s Too Late” surveyed 9,350 respondents across 19 countries about their health habits and ambitions.

Commenting on the findings of the report, Parul Bajaj, Managing Director & Partner, India Lead – Marketing, Sales & Pricing Practice (MSP), BCG said, “While the science of longevity is advancing rapidly, our research shows that only 12% of people globally are proactively planning for longer, healthier lives. In India, however, we see a unique opportunity—consumers here are among the fastest adopters of digital health solutions, with nearly 70% using wearables, apps, and tech-based tools, and one in four already engaging with AI-powered health agents. This digital-first mindset positions India at the forefront of reimagining healthy aging, even as challenges remain in making these solutions accessible across income groups. The Longevity Paradox reminds us that longevity is not just about extending years, but about living those years with purpose, vitality, and independence—and India’s embrace of technology could make it a global testbed for scaling healthy aging innovations,”.

Key findings include:

Health “homework”: Survey respondents prioritize physical health (29%), diet (25%), and exercise and sleep (22%), but fewer focus on staying mentally and creatively stimulated (19%). This makes healthy aging feel like endless self-improvement tasks—which rarely inspire long-lasting change.

AI as a health coach: There are a growing number of AI-powered personal health agents. In India and Indonesia, 1 in 4 already use AI-powered health tools. AI adoption is growing in China (20%), Switzerland (14%), and Germany (10%).

Younger people care about their health, but lack consistency: They experiment more with wellness trends and health-tracking technology, but they’re also more likely to eat in front of the TV and doomscroll on social media. Plus, they’re 2x as likely as old generations to report feeling burnout.

India Specific Findings: