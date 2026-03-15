Whisky tourism emerges as India’s new branding frontier for distilleries

India is no stranger to whisky. With more than 260 million cases sold in 2024, the nation is positioned as one of the largest whisky-devouring nations globally. Nevertheless, whisky has maintained a transactional brand consumer relationship, despite its extensive market penetration and the increasing recognition of premium and indigenous single malts in India. This is now beginning to change. A new wave of experiential engagement, whisky tourism, is emerging as a powerful tool. It will not only generate revenue but also foster brand affinity and enduring loyalty. With distilleries like Paul John in Goa, Amrut in Bengaluru, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Indri in Haryana opening their doors to visitors, Indian single malt whisky tourism is gaining traction as a compelling cultural and commercial movement. This has led to a transition in the debate from whether India is ready for whisky tourism to whether whisky makers are prepared to take advantage of it strategically.

Whisky Tourism: The Novel Asset in India’s Branding Playbook

In recent times, distillery visits, tasting sessions, guided tours, and whisky education programs have gained momentum across India. Various Indian whisky brands are no longer just names on a shelf. They have rather emerged as destinations. This is due to the fact that modern consumers are increasingly interested in immersive experiences that transcend the confines of the bottle. For them, visiting a distillery gives an emotional commitment that advertising cannot match. There, they not only understand the craft but also learn about its brewing process as well as interact with the makers. When visitors witness the firsthand experience of mashing, distillation, and fermentation, they understand the product and even earn brand respect. Such sensory and emotional engagement turns passive drinkers into active brand advocates.

The Branding Payoff

Whisky tourism provides a distinctive storytelling platform. A brand is transformed into a destination, a physical and emotive space that is associated with quality, legacy, and identity, rather than merely another label on a shelf. Copper stills and oak casks are not the sole focus of a well-designed distillery tour. They return with not only bottles, but also merchandise, memories, and photographs. They discuss it in their posts. Such a type of organic word-of-mouth marketing is highly valuable, particularly among the younger Indian demographic that prioritises experiences over material possessions.

Fostering consumer loyalty

The whisky market in India is highly competitive and often price sensitive. Thus, building brand loyalty is tough in this market where many consumers are open to switching. But whisky tourism offers a way to break this cycle. Furthermore, individuals are considerably less inclined to transfer to a competitor when they allocate time to visit a distillery, interact with the producers, and participate in tastings. They have established a connection. They have experienced subtlety. They have been apprised of the background. That emotional anchor is the deciding factor in a world of commoditised choices. Also, brands can further lock in loyalty by offering memberships, limited-edition releases exclusive to distillery visitors, or early access to new products. Imagine a “Friends of the Distillery” program that gives visitors early access to rare whiskies, invites to private events, and discounts on merchandise. That’s not just branding, that’s a loyalty engine. Overall, the Indian whisky market is currently undergoing a paradigm shift. It is transitioning from mass consumption to mindful appreciation and from volume to value. If executed effectively, whisky tourism can serve as the foundation of a brand’s storytelling and loyalty strategy. As Indian distilleries continue to earn global recognition for their craft, the opportunity to demonstrate that excellence is now. This can be done not only with the awards but also with the experiences. In other words, whisky tourism is more than a trend; it’s a branding imperative. In a nation like India, where the product already enjoys cultural capital, adding emotional capital through experience can become the key to sustained consumer loyalty.

The Rise of Distillery Visitor Centres

In various parts of India, distillery visitor centres have started gaining widespread momentum. Meanwhile, some key brands have already started testing the waters. From high-end single malts like Amrut, Radico Khaitan, Piccadilly, and Paul John to mass-market brands like Royal Stag and McDowell’s, the whisky industry in India is diverse and fast-growing. They have even opened their doors for curated tours for visitors. As a result, visitors can stroll through the still doors, meet the master blenders, and enjoy guided tastings of both core and blended whiskies. For example, the key whisky brand Paul John is now merging whisky education with the relaxed vibe of Goa. This, in turn, is attracting both whisky experts and the curious. These visitor centres do more than showcase production. They immerse customers in the brand’s narrative, values, and craftsmanship. Also, they provide direct-to-consumer feedback loops and serve as venues for unique product releases and experiences, which even the most focused digital campaign, cannot match. What further adds credibility to these experiences is the growing international acclaim Indian distilleries are garnering. Over the past few years, several Indian single malts have clinched gold and silver medals at global spirits competitions. As a result, it has helped them stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Scotch and Japanese labels. While these accolades validate the quality of Indian whisky worldwide, they also offer a compelling narrative for visitors at home. That is something that can be experienced, not just read on a label.

(The writer is Major General, AVSM (Retd), Founder & Director General, Indian Malt Whisky Association)