Whistling Woods International – IIM Mumbai Set Up High-Impact Advisory Board for their MBA in Media & Entertainment
Whistling Woods International (WWI) & Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), proudly announces the formation of a prestigious Advisory Board for its upcoming MBA in Media & Entertainment.
Comprising distinguished industry leaders, the Advisory Board represents a wide spectrum of stalwarts from India’s M&E industry covering all areas from Cinema, Sports, TV, OTT, Animation, Games, Music, Events, Media & Communication. This powerhouse collective will guide the programme’s curriculum development, industry integration, and strategic direction - ensuring it stays at the cutting edge of industry trends and global best practices.
Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International, delightfully commented on the formation of the advisory board, “We are honoured to have assembled an Advisory Board of such exceptional calibre and diversity. These industry titans represent the very best of Indian media and entertainment. Their collective insights will be instrumental in shaping a world-class MBA programme that prepares the next generation of leaders for this dynamic sector.”
Prof Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai added, “The Advisory Board’s composition reflects the comprehensive nature of the MBA in Media & Entertainment programme. With leaders from every major vertical, students will gain unparalleled exposure to real-world challenges, emerging opportunities, and best practices across the media and entertainment landscape.”
Advisory Board Members
Shashikanth Someshwar, CEO, Weber Shandwick
Ashish Saksena, COO, BookMyShow
Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions
Ajit Andhare, COO, Producer, Viacom18 Studios
Ashish Pherwani, Partner – Media & Entertainment, Ernst & Young
Ashish Kulkarni, Founder, Punnaryug Artvision
Atul Churamani, MD, Turnkey Music and Publishing Private Limited
Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder, Nodwin Gaming
Dinesh Vijan, Founder, Maddock Films
Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO India SA, SVP Strategy, Africa, M. East & Asia, Universal Music Group
Gaurav Gandhi, VP, Amazon Prime Video – APAC & ANZ
Keitan Yadav, COO, Red Chillies VFX
Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital, India Head - Keywords Studios
Nitish Mittersain, CEO & MD, Nazara Technologies
Prashant Khanna, Head - Sports & Live Experiences Production Technology & Services, JioStar
Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & MD, Green Gold Animation PVT LTD
Rajan Navani, Chairman & MD, Jetline Group of Companies & CEO, Jetsynthesys
Roshan Abbas, Founder, Kommune India
Sameer Nair, MD, Applause Entertainment
Samit Garg, Co- Founder & MD, E Factor Experiences
Vinit Karnik, MD, WPP Media
The newly formed Advisory Board will meet regularly to provide strategic guidance, facilitate industry collaborations, mentor students, and ensure that the programme remains responsive to the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry.
