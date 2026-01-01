Whistling Woods International – IIM Mumbai Set Up High-Impact Advisory Board for their MBA in Media & Entertainment

Whistling Woods International (WWI) & Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai), proudly announces the formation of a prestigious Advisory Board for its upcoming MBA in Media & Entertainment.

Comprising distinguished industry leaders, the Advisory Board represents a wide spectrum of stalwarts from India’s M&E industry covering all areas from Cinema, Sports, TV, OTT, Animation, Games, Music, Events, Media & Communication. This powerhouse collective will guide the programme’s curriculum development, industry integration, and strategic direction - ensuring it stays at the cutting edge of industry trends and global best practices.

Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International, delightfully commented on the formation of the advisory board, “We are honoured to have assembled an Advisory Board of such exceptional calibre and diversity. These industry titans represent the very best of Indian media and entertainment. Their collective insights will be instrumental in shaping a world-class MBA programme that prepares the next generation of leaders for this dynamic sector.”

Prof Manoj Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai added, “The Advisory Board’s composition reflects the comprehensive nature of the MBA in Media & Entertainment programme. With leaders from every major vertical, students will gain unparalleled exposure to real-world challenges, emerging opportunities, and best practices across the media and entertainment landscape.”

Advisory Board Members

Shashikanth Someshwar, CEO, Weber Shandwick

Ashish Saksena, COO, BookMyShow

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions

Ajit Andhare, COO, Producer, Viacom18 Studios

Ashish Pherwani, Partner – Media & Entertainment, Ernst & Young

Ashish Kulkarni, Founder, Punnaryug Artvision

Atul Churamani, MD, Turnkey Music and Publishing Private Limited

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder, Nodwin Gaming

Dinesh Vijan, Founder, Maddock Films

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO India SA, SVP Strategy, Africa, M. East & Asia, Universal Music Group

Gaurav Gandhi, VP, Amazon Prime Video – APAC & ANZ

Keitan Yadav, COO, Red Chillies VFX

Manvendra Shukul, CEO, Lakshya Digital, India Head - Keywords Studios

Nitish Mittersain, CEO & MD, Nazara Technologies

Prashant Khanna, Head - Sports & Live Experiences Production Technology & Services, JioStar

Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & MD, Green Gold Animation PVT LTD

Rajan Navani, Chairman & MD, Jetline Group of Companies & CEO, Jetsynthesys

Roshan Abbas, Founder, Kommune India

Sameer Nair, MD, Applause Entertainment

Samit Garg, Co- Founder & MD, E Factor Experiences

Vinit Karnik, MD, WPP Media

The newly formed Advisory Board will meet regularly to provide strategic guidance, facilitate industry collaborations, mentor students, and ensure that the programme remains responsive to the rapidly evolving media and entertainment industry.

