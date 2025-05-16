Who is a Marine Surveyor: Qualification, Skills, Roles & Responsibilities

Unexpected events and uncertainties constantly surround the marine industry. Additionally, the marine insurance landscape is a complex one, which requires specialised skills to carry out various tasks.

One such specialised role is that of a marine surveyor, which is crucial in handling the complexities and intricacies of the marine business, ensuring fairness in the transactions. From surveying the ships for safety and regulation to assessing the scene after damage, the surveyor stands at the core of the marine business.

This blog discusses and provides an in-depth insight into the role, skills, qualifications and responsibilities of a marine surveyor.

Who is a Marine Surveyor?

A marine surveyor is an individual who has specific qualifications and possesses the special skills required to survey marine vessels, such as ships, boats, yachts, etc. He is considered to be the most prestigious vocation in the industry, due to the crucial role he assumes in the case of cargo insurance and marine business.

A marine surveyor must undergo specialised training, achieve certifications and have the necessary skill sets to perform the role efficiently. Thus, a marine surveyor is a master of the marine field with in-depth knowledge and unique skills that set him apart from others.

Responsibilities of a Marine Surveyor

As a marine surveyor, an individual is entrusted with some of the most crucial and critical responsibilities in the marine landscape. Here are some of the tasks that he is responsible for:

Record Maintenance- A marine surveyor is expected to maintain a clear record of the ships that he inspects. The record must include critical details related to the interiors and exterior of the vessels. Such records may be in the form of photos, videos, written notes, etc.

Vessel Inspection- A marine surveyor must inspect vessels, ensuring their construction adheres to the standards and regulations of the marine industry. After the inspection, he must provide a detailed analysis to determine the seaworthiness of the ship, which will help to decide if it can venture into the sea or not.

Equipment Testing - He is also entrusted with the responsibility of testing the equipment of the ship to see if the mechanisms, such as the electrical, engine, navigation system, etc., work properly.

Cargo Inspection- They may also assume the responsibility of surveying and inspecting marine cargo and other facilities, such as the docks, canals, etc.

Accidental Inspections– In many cases, the surveyor may conduct an inspection in case of a marine insurance claim after an accident. The surveyor may either be appointed by the insurance company or by the shipowner to assess the damage and submit a report.

Essential Skills for a Marine Surveyor

The role of a marine surveyor is a critical one, which requires him to possess specific skill sets to carry out his duties efficiently.

Critical Thinking- A surveyor must be able to apply critical thinking and analysis in their day-to-day duties so they may arrive at a solution when faced with a problem during inspection or survey.

Effective Communication- Communication skills are necessary for a surveyor while carrying out his duties. He must be able to convey his findings through effective communication and explain his analysis to the clients.

Communication skills are necessary for a surveyor while carrying out his duties. He must be able to convey his findings through effective communication and explain his analysis to the clients. Technical Skills- Technical skills are very crucial for a marine surveyor, as he may often have to deal with technical assessments, such as inspecting the vessel navigation systems, engines, mechanical equipment, etc.

Types of Marine Surveyors





Based on the tasks and specialisations, marine surveyors may be classified into the following categories:

Government surveyor- They survey the ships to ensure adherence to safety standards and regulations and ship registrations.

Classification Surveyor- A classification surveyor assesses the mechanisms and machinery of the vessel.

Small Craft and Yacht Surveyor- Such surveyors inspect smaller vessels that are less than 24 metres.

Such surveyors inspect smaller vessels that are less than 24 metres. Cargo Surveyor- Cargo owners appoint cargo surveyors to inspect the quality and quantity of the cargo.

