Who is Manimekhalai, the new CEO of Union Bank of India?

Hyderabad: Former Canara Bank executive director A Manimekhalai on Friday assumed charge as Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India.



A seasoned banker with experience of more than three decades, Manimekhalai started her career in erstwhile Vijaya Bank as an officer in 1988 and rose successively as branch head, regional head, and functional head of various departments at corporate office.

She was instrumental in devising and implementation of strategic policies covering core areas like strategic planning, setting organizational goals, growth strategies, action plans, compliance, internal control, etc.

Before joining as MD & CEO at Union Bank of India, Manimekhalai was executive director at Canara Bank, wherein she oversaw strategic planning, credit and related matters, inspection, marketing and financial inclusion, State level lead bank responsibilities and the functioning of regional rural banks (RRBs). She played a pivotal role in effecting successful amalgamation of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank. She has extensive experience as director on the board of five other companies namely Canbank Factors Ltd, Canbank Computer Services Ltd, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co Ltd, General Insurance Corporation of India, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd and Trustee, Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.