With 13.12 lakh Chicken Biryanis ordered, Here’s how Visakhapatnam Swiggy’d in 2025

Visakhapatnam’s food story in 2025 reflects a city that enjoys its comfort and celebrates generously. From classic South Indian breakfasts and indulgent snack-time bites to dinner feasts and late-night comfort cravings, Visakhapatnam’s ordering patterns showcased an appetite rooted in familiarity and value.

Chicken-led favourites dominated plates, while dosas and idlis stayed constant across meals. Affordable options, office feasts, high-protein picks and quick Bolt deliveries added momentum to the year, making food an integral part of Visakhapatnam’s everyday rhythm.

Check out the Visakhapatnam Edition of How India Swiggy’d, a snapshot of the city’s love affair with food and recap of the year’s delicious highlights.

The City’s Favourites

● Chicken Biryani emerged as the most ordered dish in Visakhapatnam in 2025, clocking almost 13.12 lakh orders through the year. Local staples followed with Veg Dosa, Idli and Onion Dosa amongst the city’s top 5 ordered dishes.

● Dessert cravings leaned indulgent. Chocolate Cake topped the charts as the most ordered dessert, followed by Mango Rasmalai, Gulab Jamun and Boondi Ladoos, blending celebration with comfort.

● Mornings in Visakhapatnam remained rooted in tradition. Veg Dosa led breakfast orders with 1.47 lakh orders, closely followed by Veg Idlis (1.43 lakh orders). Onion Dosa, Veg Vada and Poori rounded off the city’s top five breakfast picks, keeping mornings light and familiar.

● As evening hunger struck between 3 pm and 7 pm, snack time turned decisively indulgent. Chicken Burgers dominated the window, averaging 165 orders a day, followed by Chicken Fry and Chicken Nuggets, making evenings a comfort-led affair.

● Dinner emerged as Visakhapatnam’s most loved mealtime, with dinner orders growing by 23% over the past year, highlighting the city’s preference to wind down with a satisfying meal.

● Late-night binging between 12 am and 2 am picked up sharply, with orders growing by 48% YoY. Comfort indulgences took centrestage- Chicken Biryani topped late-night orders, followed by Chicken Burgers and Chicken Nuggets, proving that Visakhapatnam’s nights are just as flavour-packed as its days.

● The city’s culinary preferences also showed strong regional influence. Maharashtrian cuisine emerged as the fastest-growing in the city, recording a 64% growth.

● Travel-time cravings also picked up pace. Orders through the Food on Train feature at Visakhapatnam Junction grew by a massive 171% in 2025, highlighting how food delivery has become an essential part of journeys.

● On Swiggy’s affordable 99 Store, Chicken Biryani emerged as the most popular food item, ordered almost 233 times a day. Veg Dosa and Veg Idli secured the second and third spot respectively.

● At work, Visakhapatnam’s professionals relied on Swiggy to power their lunches. On DeskEats, Chicken Popcorn topped the charts with over 157 orders/day. Veg Idli and Masala Dosa ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

● High-protein food also gained spotlight in 2025, with 2.12 lakh high-protein orders placed through the year.

Quick food delivery made possible with Bolt

● Speed continued to matter in a city always on the move. On Bolt, Chicken Biryani topped carts with 2.5 lakh orders, followed by Veg Dosa and Veg Idli in second and third place respectively.

● Rasmalai, Bobbatlu and Choco Lava Cakes were the top three desserts ordered on Bolt. In a true bolt of lightning moment, a plate of Chicken Dum Biryani was delivered to a customer in just three minutes.

● Late-night Bolt orders leaned heavily indulgent, with Chicken Biryani, Chicken Burgers and Chicken Nuggets emerging as the most ordered foods between 12 am and 2 am.

● Last-minute requirements turned into big moments too- the largest Bolt order in the city featured 16 pizzas and 28 Choco Lava Cakes.

Elaborating on the trends, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “In 2025 food continued to be an important part of our daily life and celebrations as India indulged in its favourite dishes. In the city of Visakhapatnam, we witnessed a fine balance of the love for classics and the comfort of national favourites. From late night indulgences to premium dining out, Visakhapatnam embraced the rich tapestry of culture through food. Food is an emotion, and we remain committed to deliver exceptional food experiences in every corner of the city, one meal, one celebration at a time.”

Dining Out

● Dining out gained steady momentum in Visakhapatnam in 2025 and over 60,000 diners were seated through Swiggy DineOut.

● The city collectively saved Rs. 1.52 crore through Swiggy Dineout, while one customer unlocked Rs. 21,495 in savings in a single booking, the highest in the city.

● Premium dining also found its audience, with over 27 bookings per day on average focused on premium dining experiences.

● Celebrations stood out too. On Mother’s Day, the customer spent Rs. 17,926 on a single billing- highest in the city. Father’s Day recorded the highest spend in the city at Rs. 16,894, highlighting the city’s love for celebrating special moments over a good meal.

And to add to the fun, here are some of India’s food trends from 2025

● With a decade-long record of being the favourite, Biryani continued to reign supreme! With 93 million biryanis ordered in 2025, (that's 194 orders per minute or 3.25 biryanis every second), Biryani is the undisputed King, proving that while trends may come and go, India's deep-rooted love for this aromatic masterpiece remains constant. Chicken Biryani (57.7 million orders) was the most loved in the Biryani universe with the highest number of repeat orders.

● Burgers were the second most loved with 44.2 million orders, followed by Pizzas with 40.1 million orders. Another favourite dish was Veg Dosa with 26.2 million orders proving that this crispy, golden classic is much loved by foodies.

● Snack time (3- 7 pm) is a mood and we all live in it. Burgers were the most ordered amongst snacks with Chicken Burgers leading the pack (6.3 million orders), and Veg Burgers as close second with 4.2 million orders. Other loved snacks were Chicken Roll (4.1 million orders), Veg Pizza (3.6 million orders) and Chicken Nuggets (2.9 million orders).

● The Chai-Samosa ritual continued with 3.42 million Samosas and 2.9 million Adrak Chai ordered during snack time (3pm-7pm) in 2025.

● Dessert delights and indulgence: While White Chocolate Cake topped the charts with 6.9 million orders, 2025 was also the year of love for desi favourites. Chocolate Cake (5.4 million orders) and Gulab Jamun (4.5 million orders) featured in the top 3 desserts ordered. Kaju Barfi (2 million orders), and Besan Ladoo (1.9 million orders) ranked 2nd and 3rd in Indian sweets.

● Chocolate was the flavour of the year in ice creams with 3.3 million Dark Chocolate ice creams and 2.6 million Chocolate Sundaes ordered.

● Global cuisines entered the carts with Mexican (16 million orders), Tibetan (12 million+ orders), Korean (4.7 million orders) cuisines becoming consumer favourites. Matcha was the most searched global cuisine in 2025.

● Hyperlocal is the new authentic, with love for local cuisines. Pahari cuisine marked a 9x growth, while orders in Malabari, Rajathani, Malvani and other regional cuisines also grew almost 2x in the past one year.

● Without a doubt, Dinner is the ultimate Bahubali of mealtimes, with dinner orders nearly 32% higher than lunch orders

● Big Heart, Bigger Celebrations: A single consumer in Hyderabad spent Rs 47,106 and ordered 65 boxes of Dry Fruit Cookies Gift Pack in August to kickstart the festive period!

● A foodie in Mumbai redefined “dining all day”and placed 3,196 food orders on Swiggy in 2025. That's almost 9 food orders/day- this was the highest in the country!

● For those cravings and hunger pangs, quick food delivery with Bolt came to the rescue. Highest number of deliveries were in Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai. Also, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Vizag and Kochi were the top emerging markets for Bolt

● Interestingly, a customer in Mumbai ordered a massive feast - 15 units of Dum Chicken Biryani , 10 plates of Chicken Meatball Kebab, 5 plates of Falafel-E-Khaas and Pepper Paneer Biryani, and 100 gulab jamuns on 99Store! Seems like a huge party!

● The true enablers, our delivery partners ensured your cravings met with a smile, and a hot meal! Our delivery partners clocked an epic 1.24 billion kilometers this year - that’s like driving the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari 340,000 times and still stopping for chai!

● Mohammad Razique, our Delivery partner from Bengaluru delivered an incredible 11,718 orders this year, while Poongodi, a partner from Chennai led the female partners by delivering 8169 orders in 2025!

Here’s to an even more delicious 2026!

Note: All statistics presented here are based on data collected from January 01 to November 30, 2025